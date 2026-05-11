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WHATS APP CONFESSION Scott Dagg Jailed for 24 Years in Blackburn Attempted Murder Case

Scott Dagg Jailed for 24 Years in Blackburn Attempted Murder Case

Scott Dagg, 43, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for attempted murder after a stabbing incident in Blackburn in April last year. Police arrested Dagg at the scene where paramedics discovered a man in his 30s with a stab wound to the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital but later discharged himself and declined to assist police.

Bloody Scene Uncovered

Officers found Dagg covered in blood when they arrived following reports of the stabbing. A knife wrapped in a towel was recovered outside the property, and CCTV footage showed Dagg discarding an item on an electricity box on Mincing Lane.

Shocking WhatsApp Confession

Before sentencing, police recovered a discarded phone containing voice notes and messages from Dagg admitting he went to the victim’s address with the intent to kill. In one chilling recording, he expressed being “gutted” that he had not succeeded.

Police Condemn The Attacker

Detective Sergeant Cheryl Taylor of Blackburn CID labelled Dagg as “an extremely dangerous individual” who intended to cause “fatal harm.” She said: “While on bail for attempted murder, he sent voice notes boasting about what he had done and expressing regret that the victim hadn’t died. I welcome the sentence, which reflects the seriousness of the offending.”

Jury Verdict And Sentence

Dagg was rearrested on suspicion of attempted murder on 28 May and found guilty by a jury at Preston Crown Court in December. He received a 24-year prison sentence on 6 May, marking justice for the violent attack in Blackburn.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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