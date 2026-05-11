Two Men Charged with Murder of Teens in Newport Motorcycle Crash

Two men have appeared in Newport Magistrates’ Court accused of murdering teenagers Ta-Shay Canoville, 16, and Jaydon Bowyer, 19, following a crash in Alway, Newport on the early hours of Thursday, May 7. Police allege the pair were struck while riding a motorbike on Aberthaw Road.

Court Appearance

Joshua Williams, 34, with no fixed address, and Terell Case, 18, from Duffryn, faced District Judge Sophie Toms on Monday, May 11. Judge Toms ruled the seriousness of the alleged offences requires a Crown Court hearing. Both men are due to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday, May 12, where bail applications will be considered.

Newport Collision

Detective Superintendent Steven Maloney of Gwent Police said: “We are supporting both families at this difficult time and continue a full investigation into the tragic deaths of Jaydon and Ta-Shay. We appreciate the community’s support while inquiries progress.”

Tributes To Victims

Jaydon’s mother, Sophie Pederson, expressed her grief: “Struggling to process the loss of you, my firstborn, my absolute everything. Everyone adored you. Love you millions always and forever.” Meanwhile, Jaydon’s girlfriend, Rachael Stephenson, described the pain of losing him: “You were my happiness and the person who made my darkest days light again. I wish I could have one more hug.”