Afghan Migrant Jailed for Prison Officer Assault at HMP Winchester

An Afghan man, already serving a prison sentence for attacking a family at a migrant camp, has been handed an additional 30 weeks after assaulting a prison officer at HMP Winchester on 30 December. Nasratullah Wahidi, 20, punched the officer repeatedly in a violent and unprovoked attack just two weeks into a three-year sentence he received for a prior assault in Dorset.

Violent Prison Assault

The prison officer, who was responding to a disturbance on a landing, suffered a cut lip, swelling, and a painful lump on the back of his head, and later sought hospital treatment. CCTV showed Wahidi striking the officer multiple times to the head and face, with prosecutors describing him as “like a man possessed.”

Impact On Officer

In a statement, the officer said the assault deeply affected him and was the first physical attack he had faced in a decade-long career. He expressed confusion over Wahidi’s intense anger during the assault.

Background of the Previous Attack

Wahidi was jailed at Bournemouth Crown Court for a violent attack on a family of five, including a pregnant woman and three teenage brothers, at Chickerell Training Camp, Dorset. The incident began after Wahidi kicked a football at someone and was confronted by a 15-year-old boy. He admitted to two counts of intentional strangulation and two counts of assault.

Sentencing And Deportation Plans

District Judge Kirsty Allman imposed the extra 30-week sentence, highlighting the challenging role of prison officers and the significant impact on the victim. Though acknowledging Wahidi’s young age, the judge noted the offence’s seriousness due to the volatile prison environment and the officer’s vulnerability. Wahidi arrived legally in the UK with his family in 2020, with the Home Office planning to deport him in the near future.