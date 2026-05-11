Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

COURT JUSTICE Teo Tewson-Bozic Jailed 15 Years for Teen Abuse in Sussex

Teo Tewson-Bozic Jailed 15 Years for Teen Abuse in Sussex

Teo Tewson-Bozic has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in Sussex during 2024. The victim reported the abuse to her family, who contacted police through her school. Specialist officers supported the teenager and her family throughout the investigation, leading to Tewson-Bozic’s arrest on multiple charges including rape and sexual assault.

Trust Betrayed

Tewson-Bozic gained the victim’s trust before repeatedly committing sexual offences against her over several months. His predatory actions left a lasting impact on the young girl and her family.

Legal Proceedings

At Lewes Crown Court in May 2025, Tewson-Bozic admitted to multiple counts of sexual activity with a child but denied other charges. A jury later convicted him of all remaining offences in October 2025.

Harsh Sentence Delivered

On 17 April at brighton/" title="brighton" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Brighton Crown Court, Tewson-Bozic was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment, with an additional two years on extended licence. He was also handed a 25-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and added to the Sex Offenders’ Register.

Police Praise Victim

Detective Constable Holly Ronaldson said: “The bravery of the victim was imperative to this case, and I commend her for that. My hope is that she will go on to have a happy future knowing she did the right thing coming forward to police.” “The sentence of 15 years custodial reflects the seriousness of Tewson-Bozic’s offending, and I thank the Judge for her consideration when imposing this sentence.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
The day Kyiv blinked: why nothing happened over Moscow on 9 May

The day Kyiv blinked: why nothing happened over Moscow on 9 May

UK News
North Walsham Woman Jailed 12 Years for Brutal GBH Attack

VIOLENT ASSAULT North Walsham Woman Jailed 12 Years for Brutal GBH Attack

UK News
Afghan Migrant Jailed for Prison Officer Assault at HMP Winchester

PRISON ATTACK Afghan Migrant Jailed for Prison Officer Assault at HMP Winchester

UK News
Man in Crewe Gets Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order After Human Trafficking Arrest

MAJOR POLICE PROBE Man in Crewe Gets Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order After Human Trafficking Arrest

UK News
Folkestone Assault CCTV Released After Head Injury Attack

HORRIFIC ATTACK Folkestone Assault CCTV Released After Head Injury Attack

UK News
Four Injured Including Child in Middlesbrough Dog Attack – Police Appeal

DOG ATTACK Four Injured Including Child in Middlesbrough Dog Attack – Police Appeal

UK News
Jury Deliberates Murder Trial of Bacup Man Luke Harden

AWAITING A VERDICT Jury Deliberates Murder Trial of Bacup Man Luke Harden

UK News
Ian Watkins’ Alleged Killer Ian Watkins’ Alleged Killer Utters Chilling Words After Fatal HMP Wakefield StabbingUtters Chilling Words After Fatal HMP Wakefield Stabbing

LAST WORDS Ian Watkins’ Alleged Killer Ian Watkins’ Alleged Killer Utters Chilling Words After Fatal HMP Wakefield StabbingUtters Chilling Words After Fatal HMP Wakefield Stabbing

UK News
Nottingham Inquiry: Hammer Risk Missed Before Valdo Calocane Killings

RISK WARNING Nottingham Inquiry: Hammer Risk Missed Before Valdo Calocane Killings

UK News
Payment Freedom: How European Casinos Differ from UK Platforms

Payment Freedom: How European Casinos Differ from UK Platforms

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Furious woman launches BROOM attack on pedestrian

STREET ATTACK Furious woman launches BROOM attack on pedestrian

UK News
Furious woman launches BROOM attack on pedestrian

Furious woman launches BROOM attack on pedestrian

UK News
Teo Tewson-Bozic Jailed 15 Years for Teen Abuse in Sussex

COURT JUSTICE Teo Tewson-Bozic Jailed 15 Years for Teen Abuse in Sussex

UK News
Teo Tewson-Bozic Jailed 15 Years for Teen Abuse in Sussex

Teo Tewson-Bozic Jailed 15 Years for Teen Abuse in Sussex

UK News
Prison Officer Charged Over Inappropriate Relationship with Inmate at HMP Belmarsh

JAIL SCANDAL Prison Officer Charged Over Inappropriate Relationship with Inmate at HMP Belmarsh

UK News
Prison Officer Charged Over Inappropriate Relationship with Inmate at HMP Belmarsh

Prison Officer Charged Over Inappropriate Relationship with Inmate at HMP Belmarsh

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Scott Dagg Jailed for 24 Years in Blackburn Attempted Murder Case

WHATS APP CONFESSION Scott Dagg Jailed for 24 Years in Blackburn Attempted Murder Case

UK News
Scott Dagg Jailed for 24 Years in Blackburn Attempted Murder Case

Scott Dagg Jailed for 24 Years in Blackburn Attempted Murder Case

UK News
Sixty Firefighters Battle Battersea Flat Blaze on Seventh Floor

FLAT BLAZE Sixty Firefighters Battle Battersea Flat Blaze on Seventh Floor

UK News
Sixty Firefighters Battle Battersea Flat Blaze on Seventh Floor

Sixty Firefighters Battle Battersea Flat Blaze on Seventh Floor

UK News
Two Men Charged with Murder of Teens in Newport Motorcycle Crash

COURT APPERANCE Two Men Charged with Murder of Teens in Newport Motorcycle Crash

UK News
Two Men Charged with Murder of Teens in Newport Motorcycle Crash

Two Men Charged with Murder of Teens in Newport Motorcycle Crash

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Body Found in St Ives Search for Missing Man David Chard

TRAGIC END Body Found in St Ives Search for Missing Man David Chard

UK News
Body Found in St Ives Search for Missing Man David Chard

Body Found in St Ives Search for Missing Man David Chard

UK News
Mother Guilty of Killing Baby After Skull Fracture in Telford

GUILTY Mother Guilty of Killing Baby After Skull Fracture in Telford

UK News
Mother Guilty of Killing Baby After Skull Fracture in Telford

Mother Guilty of Killing Baby After Skull Fracture in Telford

UK News
County Lines Drug Dealer Kawser Azad Jailed Over East Kent Supply

DEALER BUST County Lines Drug Dealer Kawser Azad Jailed Over East Kent Supply

UK News
County Lines Drug Dealer Kawser Azad Jailed Over East Kent Supply

County Lines Drug Dealer Kawser Azad Jailed Over East Kent Supply

UK News
Watch Live