Teo Tewson-Bozic Jailed 15 Years for Teen Abuse in Sussex

Teo Tewson-Bozic has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in Sussex during 2024. The victim reported the abuse to her family, who contacted police through her school. Specialist officers supported the teenager and her family throughout the investigation, leading to Tewson-Bozic’s arrest on multiple charges including rape and sexual assault.

Trust Betrayed

Tewson-Bozic gained the victim’s trust before repeatedly committing sexual offences against her over several months. His predatory actions left a lasting impact on the young girl and her family.

Legal Proceedings

At Lewes Crown Court in May 2025, Tewson-Bozic admitted to multiple counts of sexual activity with a child but denied other charges. A jury later convicted him of all remaining offences in October 2025.

Harsh Sentence Delivered

On 17 April at brighton/" title="brighton" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Brighton Crown Court, Tewson-Bozic was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment, with an additional two years on extended licence. He was also handed a 25-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and added to the Sex Offenders’ Register.

Police Praise Victim