Two Men Jailed for Weymouth Pub Stabbing Assault

Two men have been sentenced following a violent stabbing attack outside the King of Hearts pub in Weymouth on 14 June 2025. Dorset County CID launched an investigation after two men in their 20s were seriously assaulted on St Alban Street just before 3am, with paramedics providing life-saving treatment to one victim.

Life-shattering Injuries

One man was stabbed in the chest, collapsing on nearby St Mary Street. He suffered life-changing injuries, including the removal of his spleen. The second victim sustained a stab wound to his lower back and sought help at a nearby taxi office.

Police Action And Evidence

Detectives reviewed extensive CCTV footage, which showed the suspects’ movements. The offenders were seen briefly entering a property in Weymouth, where one is believed to have armed himself with a knife before launching the unprovoked attack.

Identification And Arrest

Public information and witness statements led to the identification of the two suspects: 18-year-old Jurjingo Berisha from Basildon, Essex, and 19-year-old Arjol Haxhija from Dagenham, London. Both were arrested and charged with violent offences.

Court Verdict And Sentencing

After a trial at Winchester Crown Court on 16 January 2026, Berisha and Haxhija were found guilty of wounding with intent. On 8 May 2026, Berisha received a 12-year prison sentence for two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. Haxhija was sentenced to 10 years for the same offences.