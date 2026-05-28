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DRIVER REVOLT London Launches Campaign Against Waymo Robotaxis Threatening 150000 Drivers

London Launches Campaign Against Waymo Robotaxis Threatening 150000 Drivers

A new campaign demanding an immediate stop to Google-owned Waymo’s driverless taxi trial has been launched in Brent, London. Green Party councillors warn that the technology risks the livelihoods of 150,000 private hire drivers across the capital. The Say No To Waymo movement emerged amid safety concerns after an incident where a Waymo vehicle drove into an active crime scene in Harlesden on 22 April.

Green Councillors Lead Charge

Green Party councillors Amandine Alexandre and Suzanne Gallagher are at the forefront, arguing the trial uses London as an unregulated testing ground for Silicon Valley tech. Alexandre criticised the large autonomous vehicles for clogging roads and reducing human interaction, while Gallagher urged Mayor Sadiq Khan to halt the trial, citing New York’s recent pause on Waymo permits over safety and job concerns.

Driver Union Demands Protections

The App Drivers and Couriers Union voiced deep worries about job losses, calling the trial a “tech-first, people-last” experiment. Its General Secretary demanded strong safety standards, environmental safeguards, and legally binding job security measures, alongside funded retraining for drivers before any full-scale deployment.

Council And Mayor Respond

Brent Council Leader Muhammed Butt acknowledged the presence of a major business investment but cautioned that engagement does not mean unconditional approval. A spokesperson for Mayor Khan confirmed efforts to balance innovation with protecting London jobs and ensuring the technology benefits all residents.

Waymo Defends Trial

Waymo described initial scepticism as natural, stating public acceptance grows with familiarity. The company highlighted compliance with the UK’s Automated Vehicles Act 2024, which assigns liability to manufacturers for fully autonomous operations. It also stressed ongoing discussions with community and political stakeholders in London.

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