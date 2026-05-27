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DESPERATE ATTEMPTS Fabio Pedranzini Suicide: Family Rejects Gay Man Before Cornwall Death

Fabio Pedranzini Suicide: Family Rejects Gay Man Before Cornwall Death

  Fabio Pedranzini, a 55-year-old Italian national and senior Fujitsu executive, tragically took his own life in Cornwall after being rejected by his family over his sexuality. Fabio went missing from a caravan at Upton Towans near Gwithian, Hayle, on 21 March 2025, before his body was found at the bottom of a cove two days later, following a search involving Devon and Cornwall Police and a police drone.

Family Rejection Deepens Struggle

Fabio had come out as gay to his family within the eight years preceding his death, after being married to a woman for 30 years. His partner, Mark Riley, told an inquest that Fabio’s family refused to accept his sexuality and viewed it as an embarrassment, warning he would be disowned and forbidding him from bringing Mark to Italy. This rejection added immense strain to Fabio’s mental health.

Desperate Attempts To Reconcile

Fabio travelled to Italy in an effort to repair ties with his family, especially with his father, who had been a pivotal figure in his life. However, his father reportedly suggested he should pursue a relationship with a woman and referenced harsh historical attitudes towards gay people, worsening Fabio’s distress.

Final Moments And Impact

Fabio’s body was found after police tracked his Apple Watch signal in the cove near where he disappeared. Mark Riley revealed Fabio left notes apologising to loved ones and expressing a wish to escape the dark place he was in. The inquest in Truro confirmed the death was suicide, highlighting the devastating impact of familial rejection on Fabio’s mental health.

A Loving Partners Tribute

“Fabio was a lovely person. He was so kind and saw the best in everyone,” said Mark Riley. “He was proud of his family and deeply loved his parents, despite the difficulties he faced.”

This tragic case underscores the critical need for acceptance and support for LGBTQ+ individuals facing family rejection and mental health challenges.

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