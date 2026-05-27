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DRUGS BUST Two Men Charged After £1m Cocaine Seizure Near Hythe

Two Men Charged After £1m Cocaine Seizure Near Hythe

Two men were arrested and charged after Kent police seized nearly 50kg of cocaine worth over £1 million in a stop near Hythe on 21 May 2026. Officers from Folkestone’s beat team intercepted a suspicious HGV on the A20 at around 10am following a brief pursuit.

Large Cocaine Haul

Searches uncovered three bags containing 46 blocks of white powder, later identified as cocaine, with an estimated street value exceeding £1 million.

Suspects Charged

Dzmitry Danilah, 36, from Belarus with no fixed address, and Klodian Marku, 25, of South Lambeth Road, Vauxhall, London, have been charged with being concerned in the importation of cocaine.

Court Proceedings

Both men were remanded in custody after appearing at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 25 May. Their next hearing is scheduled at Canterbury Crown Court on 22 June 2026.

Suspects Charged Dzmitry Court

Kent Police continue to investigate, emphasising the success of proactive patrols in intercepting large-scale drug imports on local roads.

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Topics :Crime

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