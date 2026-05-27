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TERROR ARREST Salford Man Arrested Over 2025 Heaton Park Synagogue Terror Attack

Salford Man Arrested Over 2025 Heaton Park Synagogue Terror Attack

A 49-year-old man was arrested in Salford by counter-terrorism detectives investigating the October 2025 terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue. Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West and Greater Manchester Police executed a warrant at a property on St James’ Road in Higher Broughton as part of an ongoing probe into the incident that shocked the community.

New Arrest Signals Progress

This latest arrest marks the eighth person detained in connection with the attack. Authorities say the suspect is held on suspicion of failing to disclose information about terrorist activity, under Section 38B of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Attack Details Recalled

The original attack happened on the morning of Thursday, 2 October 2025, as worshippers marked Yom Kippur. The assailant, 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie, used a vehicle and a knife to target congregation members before being shot dead by armed police.

Victims Remembered

Two members of the synagogue, Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz, tragically lost their lives. Three other men suffered serious injuries from the attack. The families of the victims have been informed of the latest development.

Police Promise Full Inquiry

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts stressed that police remain committed to uncovering the full truth behind the attack and bringing all responsible parties to justice.

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Topics :Crime

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