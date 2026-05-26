Sheffield Bank Holiday Shooting Kills Innocent Bystander

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed a deadly shooting outside One Four One bar in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of Monday, May 25. Officers were called at 2.45am after reports of gunfire on West Street. A 30-year-old woman, attending the bank holiday celebrations, was found with serious injuries and later died in hospital.

Victim Named

The victim is believed to be a 30-year-old woman from Sheffield, described by police as an innocent bystander enjoying the holiday. Formal identification is pending, and her next of kin have been informed.

Suspects Held

Two men, aged 32 and a 30-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. All three suspects have been remanded in custody while detectives continue their investigation.

Police Hunt Continues

Detectives are working around the clock to identify any other individuals involved. South Yorkshire Police are focusing efforts on hotspot areas with both uniformed and plainclothes officers to gather intelligence and make further arrests.

Community Appeal

Police have urged anyone with information, particularly those who saw a white Audi near the junction of Eldon Street and West Hill Street opposite Tesco Express, or witnessed any disturbance in the area, to come forward. Reports can be made by calling 101 or via Crimestoppers, quoting incident number 135 of 25 May 2026.