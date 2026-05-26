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AIRLIFTED Kent Police Seek Witnesses After Fire Engine Vs E-Scooter Collision in Dartford

Kent Police Seek Witnesses After Fire Engine Vs E-Scooter Collision in Dartford

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in Dartford involving a fire engine and an e-scooter on Princes Road at about 10.44pm on Monday 25 May 2026. Emergency services including South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAMB) attended the scene, where the 21-year-old e-scooter rider was seriously injured and taken to a London hospital for treatment.

Collision At Busy Junction

The incident occurred at the junction of Princes Road and Darenth Road, a busy area in Dartford. The circumstances leading to the crash remain under investigation.

Serious Injuries Reported

The young man riding the e-scooter sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving hospital care. No details were released about the fire engine crew’s condition.

Witnesses Urged To Come Forward

Police are urgently seeking anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles involved shortly before the incident. Witnesses can contact the Kent Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit via phone on 01622 798538 or email at [email protected], quoting reference EW/SL/042/26.

Dashcam Footage Requested

Members of the public with dashcam footage of the collision or surrounding events are encouraged to upload videos securely at https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/ew-sl-042-26 to assist the ongoing investigation.

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Topics :CollisionFirePolice

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