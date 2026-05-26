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FIND SUMMER-JANE Kent Police Launch Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Teen Summer-Jane Fuller

Kent Police Launch Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Teen Summer-Jane Fuller

  Kent Police have issued an urgent appeal to help locate 14-year-old Summer-Jane Fuller, last seen at 6:45pm on Monday 25 May 2026, in the Watling Street area of Gillingham.

Details Of Missing Teen

Summer-Jane is described as a white female, 4ft 4in tall, medium build, with blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair. She was reported wearing black leggings, a black long sleeved top, and white flip flops.

Public Urged To Assist

Police are appealing for anyone with critical information about Summer-Jane’s whereabouts to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 25-2052. Non-urgent information can be shared via Kent Police’s live chat at www.kent.police.uk or by calling 101.

Community Concern

The appeal highlights growing concerns among local residents for Summer-Jane’s safety after she went missing from the Watling Street vicinity.

Urged Search

Kent Police continue to search and investigate all leads as the search for the missing teenager intensifies.

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