Rare First Edition Harry Potter Book Sells for Record £17,000

A rare first-edition paperback of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, described as the finest example ever to appear at auction, has sold for a record £17,000 at Rare Book Auctions in Lichfield. The copy, found in mint condition after nearly 30 years in an attic, was discovered by Katrina McNichol, a former book reviewer from Edinburgh, who originally received the book in the late 1990s while working in the Scottish Highlands.

Pristine Copy Found In Attic

Katrina McNichol, 53, explained how she unknowingly treasured the book for decades: “I genuinely forgot it existed. When I came across it in a box 30 years later, I did a double-take. It felt surreal… You don’t expect to stumble across something so valuable in your own attic.” She added that the book deserves to be with someone who truly appreciates its status as a genuine piece of publishing history.

Record-breaking Auction Sale

The paperback initially cost £4.99 when released, but far exceeded its estimated value of £7,000 to £10,000, attracting bidders worldwide before selling to a UK buyer. Jim Spencer, director of Rare Book Auctions, said: “This is the best example I’ve ever handled – it’s as good as the day it was made. Many copies were damaged through years of use, but this one was perfectly preserved in a time capsule.” The previous record sale was £12,000, highlighting the dramatic increase in value.

How To Spot A Valuable

Only around 5,000 paperbacks were printed in 1997, making early editions highly collectable. Spencer advises collectors to look for printing errors that mark a rare edition, including:

The missing ‘o’ in the word ‘philosopher’s’ on the back cover.

The phrase “Hogwarts School of Wizardry and Witchcraft,” which was later changed to “Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.”

On page 53, the school list where “1 wand” is printed twice.

These quirks can significantly increase a copy’s value, turning an ordinary book into a sought-after collector’s item.