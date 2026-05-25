London Heatwave Sparks Furious Harlesden Road Rage Clash

A violent road rage incident erupted on Rucklidge Avenue, Harlesden, London, during the recent heatwave as boiling temperatures took their toll on drivers. On 22 May, four men engaged in a furious street confrontation that escalated to one driver deliberately reversing into another car before fleeing the scene. Members of the public watched in shock as tempers flared in the baking 33-degree heat.

Tempers Boil Over

The heatwave’s intense conditions appeared to contribute to rising frustration among motorists. After a physical argument on the street, one driver angrily reversed his vehicle into another before making a swift getaway in a grey car.

Public Shock And Comments

Bystanders captured the incident on video, which quickly circulated on social media. Viewers expressed disbelief and concern, with some blaming the heat and a lack of driver discipline for the aggressive behaviour.

Warnings For Drivers

Social media users urged others to remain calm behind the wheel and to avoid escalating confrontations. “Slow down and stay respectful behind the wheel. No one wins in road rage,” one commenter said.

Heatwave Impact

The incident coincided with the start of a UK heatwave pushing temperatures to 33 degrees Celsius, highlighting how extreme weather can heighten tensions on busy city roads like those in Harlesden.