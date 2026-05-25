Man Dies on Busy Hastings Beach After Medical Emergency

A man has tragically died on a crowded beach in Hastings, East Sussex, after emergency services were called to a medical incident near Warrior Square on Sunday morning. Sussex Police confirmed the man passed away at the scene following reports of concern for his welfare just before 11am. Paramedics and officers responded swiftly, but despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead.

Seafront Shutdown

The busy seafront in St Leonards was closed as emergency teams attended the medical emergency on the beach. Officers worked alongside paramedics during the incident to manage the scene amid a large number of beachgoers.

Police Statement

“Emergency services responded to a medical incident on the beach near Warrior Square, St Leonards, following concerns for a man’s welfare,” said a Sussex Police spokesperson. “Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was declared deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers. There are no suspicious circumstances.”

Community Impact

The incident shocked residents and visitors enjoying the sunny day at the popular seaside destination. Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area while investigations continue and the beach remains temporarily closed.

Next Steps Appeal

A report will be prepared for HM Coroner as police and emergency services continue their work. South East Coast Ambulance Service and HM Coastguard have been approached for comments. The incident remains under review, with no suspicious activity suspected.