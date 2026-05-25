Toxic Chemical Leak Sparks Mass Evacuation at Garden Grove Aerospace Plant

A major chemical leak at the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove has forced a large-scale evacuation of around 40,000 local residents. The incident began on May 21 when a 34,000-gallon tank containing methyl methacrylate (MMA) started leaking, triggering a dangerous chemical reaction. Emergency services, including Orange County Fire Authority, are on site managing the escalating situation that poses significant health and environmental risks.

Rapid Chemical Reaction Unfolds

The clear liquid methyl methacrylate, used in aircraft canopy production, began curing rapidly when exposed to air. This exothermic reaction generated intense heat, causing the tank temperature to rise to approximately 90°F. The heat buildup accelerated the reaction further, damaging the tank’s walls and releasing toxic fumes into the atmosphere.

Wide Evacuations Ordered

Authorities ordered the evacuation of Garden Grove and nearby communities between May 22 and 24 as a precaution against potential tank failure. Around 40,000 people were urged to leave to avoid exposure to toxic vapours. Emergency teams and hazardous materials specialists have been monitoring the site around the clock.

Ongoing Hazards And Risks

As of May 25, the tank remains unstable with the runaway reaction continuing. If the tank were to rupture, thousands of gallons of toxic MMA could spill, threatening local waterways and storm drains with long-term environmental damage. Additionally, a sudden explosion remains a risk due to internal pressure and heat, possibly spreading a hazardous cloud over the heavily populated area.

Emergency Response Continues

GKN Aerospace chemists and local hazmat teams are collaborating to cool the tank and contain the chemical reaction. Emergency crews are maintaining constant surveillance and carrying out damage-control operations to prevent further escalation of this critical incident.