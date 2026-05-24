Five Jailed Over County Lines Drug Supply in Birmingham Operation

Five men have been sentenced after being convicted for their roles in a major County Lines drug operation across Birmingham, West Midlands. The gang, which operated under the Silver/Silva line, was responsible for distributing heroin and crack cocaine worth hundreds of thousands of pounds. West Midlands Police’s County Lines Taskforce led the investigation into the high-volume drug network.

Major Drug Network Uncovered

Police investigations revealed the men transported and sold Class A drugs throughout the city, with evidence showing they handled more than £730,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine. The drug line reportedly made over 95,000 calls to customers, distributing Class A substances to hundreds of buyers.

Roles Exposed

Akbar Tareq and Adil Shah were identified as key organisers managing the drug operation.

Muzammel Rehman and Ihsan Mahmood operated at a lower managerial level within the network.

Shirajul Miah primarily worked as a driver, facilitating transit of drugs and dealers.

Police Raids Lead To Arrests

A firearms warrant executed in March 2024 at a Birmingham city centre flat led to the discovery of large quantities of crack cocaine and heroin. In May 2024, a vehicle stop in Shirley resulted in the arrest of Shirajul Miah, who was found in possession of heroin. Other defendants were arrested later in 2024 as part of the continuing inquiry.

Prison Sentences Delivered