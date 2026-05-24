Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

Reform UK’s Makerfield by-election candidate Robert Kenyon faces intense scrutiny amid calls to explain a series of deleted social media posts containing sexist remarks, Covid conspiracy theories and transphobic slurs. The controversy has erupted in the key Greater Manchester constituency during a heated campaign against Labour’s Andy Burnham.

Deleted Posts Spark Outrage

Campaign group Hope Not Hate shared posts from Kenyon’s deleted X account made between 2020 and 2022. These included sexually explicit comments targeting TV presenter Carol Vorderman and dismissive replies defending the remarks as thoughts “we’re all thinking.” The posts also contained transphobic insults and dismissed Covid vaccines, comparing Australian vaccination policies to Nazism.

Political Fallout Intensifies

Labour labelled the posts “appalling,” demanding Nigel Farage explain why Reform UK selected Kenyon. Vorderman called him a “misogynist” and “disgusting online abuser” after Kenyon’s recent election as a Reform councillor. Additional revelations emerged about Kenyon’s Facebook link to neo-fascist Gary Raikes, founder of the New British Union.

Reform Uk Stands Firm

Despite growing criticism, Reform UK fully backs Kenyon. The party described him as “an excellent, local candidate” and argued his blunt style reflects a genuine voice for working people. Deputy leader Richard Tice dismissed critics as “Westminster wokerati” out of touch with Makerfield voters.

High-stakes By-election

The Makerfield by-election is closely watched as a pivotal contest. Kenyon, a local plumber born in the constituency, took 31.8% in the 2024 general election. Labour’s expected victory could trigger a leadership challenge against Sir Keir Starmer, raising the stakes amid this fierce political drama.