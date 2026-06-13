Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIND REBECCA Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Rebecca Huxted in Tonbridge

Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Rebecca Huxted in Tonbridge

Police are urgently seeking help to locate 40-year-old Rebecca Huxted, who went missing from the Maidstone Road area of Paddock Wood near Tonbridge on Friday 12 June 2026. Concern is growing for her well-being.

Last Seen Near Tonbridge

Rebecca was last spotted around midday on Friday in Paddock Wood. Officers continue their search amid rising concern for her safety.

Description Released By Police

She is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, with brown hair, blue eyes, and a medium build.

Urgent Public Appeal

Anyone with vital information is urged to call 999 quoting reference 13-0516. For less urgent tips, the police encourage use of live chat via their website or to call 101.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Brighton DJ Legend Carl Cox Awarded OBE in King’s Birthday Honours

DANCE LEGEND Brighton DJ Legend Carl Cox Awarded OBE in King’s Birthday Honours

UK News
United Airlines Flight Diverted to Washington Over Suspected Ebola Case

EBOLA ALERT United Airlines Flight Diverted to Washington Over Suspected Ebola Case

UK News
Ten Met Officers Honoured in King’s Birthday Awards for Protecting London

MAKING LONDON SAFER Ten Met Officers Honoured in King’s Birthday Awards for Protecting London

UK News
Three Boys Arrested After Dangerous Off-Road Bike Riding in Eastbourne and Polegate

BIKE BUST Three Boys Arrested After Dangerous Off-Road Bike Riding in Eastbourne and Polegate

UK News

KNIFE ATTACK Teenager Stabbed in Neck in Brierfield as Man Arrested

Breaking News, UK News
Man Arrested After Bat Fight Outside Bermondsey Toy Shop

TOY BRAWL Man Arrested After Bat Fight Outside Bermondsey Toy Shop

UK News
Five Arrested After Stabbing and Brawl in Anfield

KNIFE BRAWL Five Arrested After Stabbing and Brawl in Anfield

UK News
78 Ragdoll Cats Rescued From Filthy Pennsylvania Home By PSPCA

ANIMAL RESCUE 78 Ragdoll Cats Rescued From Filthy Pennsylvania Home By PSPCA

UK News
Appeal Court Upholds Murder Conviction of Paisley Knife Killer Stacey Balfour

APPEAL FAILS Appeal Court Upholds Murder Conviction of Paisley Knife Killer Stacey Balfour

UK News
US Deports Iranian Asylum Seekers to Dangerous Central African Republic

DEPORTATION CONTROVESY US Deports Iranian Asylum Seekers to Dangerous Central African Republic

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Four Palestine Action Activists Jailed for £1.2m Damage at Elbit Factory

JAILED Four Palestine Action Activists Jailed for £1.2m Damage at Elbit Factory

UK News
Four Palestine Action Activists Jailed for £1.2m Damage at Elbit Factory

Four Palestine Action Activists Jailed for £1.2m Damage at Elbit Factory

UK News
Nigerian Migrant Wins €500k Lottery but Struggles to Claim Without Papers in Italy

LOTTERY STRUGGLE Nigerian Migrant Wins €500k Lottery but Struggles to Claim Without Papers in Italy

UK News
Nigerian Migrant Wins €500k Lottery but Struggles to Claim Without Papers in Italy

Nigerian Migrant Wins €500k Lottery but Struggles to Claim Without Papers in Italy

UK News
Anthony Gordon’s England World Cup Portrait Sparks Princess Diana Comparisons

PHOTO BUZZ Anthony Gordon’s England World Cup Portrait Sparks Princess Diana Comparisons

UK News
Anthony Gordon’s England World Cup Portrait Sparks Princess Diana Comparisons

Anthony Gordon’s England World Cup Portrait Sparks Princess Diana Comparisons

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Banbury Takeaway Fire Tackled Overnight by Oxfordshire Fire Crews

FIRE ALERT Banbury Takeaway Fire Tackled Overnight by Oxfordshire Fire Crews

UK News
Banbury Takeaway Fire Tackled Overnight by Oxfordshire Fire Crews

Banbury Takeaway Fire Tackled Overnight by Oxfordshire Fire Crews

UK News
Three Teens Arrested for Murder After Fatal Assault in Chelmsford Park

MURDER AREST Three Teens Arrested for Murder After Fatal Assault in Chelmsford Park

UK News
Three Teens Arrested for Murder After Fatal Assault in Chelmsford Park

Three Teens Arrested for Murder After Fatal Assault in Chelmsford Park

UK News
Wiltshire Police Investigate Caravan Blaze Near Salisbury

FIRE PROBE Wiltshire Police Investigate Caravan Blaze Near Salisbury

UK News
Wiltshire Police Investigate Caravan Blaze Near Salisbury

Wiltshire Police Investigate Caravan Blaze Near Salisbury

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Tourist Hurt As Ninth-Floor Balcony Collapses Into Spanish Hotel Pool

BALCONY COLLAPSE Tourist Hurt As Ninth-Floor Balcony Collapses Into Spanish Hotel Pool

UK News
Tourist Hurt As Ninth-Floor Balcony Collapses Into Spanish Hotel Pool

Tourist Hurt As Ninth-Floor Balcony Collapses Into Spanish Hotel Pool

UK News
Health Chiefs Warn as Measles Cases Surge in England

MEASLES SURGE Health Chiefs Warn as Measles Cases Surge in England

UK News
Health Chiefs Warn as Measles Cases Surge in England

Health Chiefs Warn as Measles Cases Surge in England

UK News
England Stars’ Boots Stolen in Major World Cup Heist Before Croatia Match

FOOTBALL HEIST England Stars’ Boots Stolen in Major World Cup Heist Before Croatia Match

UK News
England Stars’ Boots Stolen in Major World Cup Heist Before Croatia Match

England Stars’ Boots Stolen in Major World Cup Heist Before Croatia Match

UK News
Watch Live