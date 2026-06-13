Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Rebecca Huxted in Tonbridge

Police are urgently seeking help to locate 40-year-old Rebecca Huxted, who went missing from the Maidstone Road area of Paddock Wood near Tonbridge on Friday 12 June 2026. Concern is growing for her well-being.

Last Seen Near Tonbridge

Rebecca was last spotted around midday on Friday in Paddock Wood. Officers continue their search amid rising concern for her safety.

Description Released By Police

She is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, with brown hair, blue eyes, and a medium build.

Urgent Public Appeal

Anyone with vital information is urged to call 999 quoting reference 13-0516. For less urgent tips, the police encourage use of live chat via their website or to call 101.