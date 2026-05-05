Staffordshire Police arrested three suspects on suspicion of murder after a man died following a fight at a home on Hazel Grove, Burntwood, on Tuesday morning (5 May). Emergency services, including West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics, rushed to the scene shortly before 9am but the victim was pronounced dead at around 10am.

Rapid Police Response

Officers arrived promptly after reports of two men fighting inside the residence and worked alongside paramedics to deliver urgent medical assistance.

Victim Dies At Scene

Despite immediate medical efforts, the man succumbed to serious injuries sustained during the altercation. Staffordshire Police continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Dog Injured In Incident

Police found a dog inside the property with suspected stab wounds. The animal is currently receiving veterinary treatment.

Three Arrests Made

A 32-year-old man, a 27-year-old man, and a 33-year-old woman were detained on suspicion of murder. A police cordon remains in place while inquiries proceed.

Police Urge Public Help

Staffordshire Police have launched a public appeal for information. Anyone with details is urged to contact the investigation via the dedicated portal or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.