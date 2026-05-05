Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MURDER ARRESTS Three Arrested After Man Dies in Burntwood Fight on Hazel Grove

Three Arrested After Man Dies Following Fight in Burntwood

  Staffordshire Police arrested three suspects on suspicion of murder after a man died following a fight at a home on Hazel Grove, Burntwood, on Tuesday morning (5 May). Emergency services, including West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics, rushed to the scene shortly before 9am but the victim was pronounced dead at around 10am.

Rapid Police Response

Officers arrived promptly after reports of two men fighting inside the residence and worked alongside paramedics to deliver urgent medical assistance.

Victim Dies At Scene

Despite immediate medical efforts, the man succumbed to serious injuries sustained during the altercation. Staffordshire Police continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Dog Injured In Incident

Police found a dog inside the property with suspected stab wounds. The animal is currently receiving veterinary treatment.

Three Arrests Made

A 32-year-old man, a 27-year-old man, and a 33-year-old woman were detained on suspicion of murder. A police cordon remains in place while inquiries proceed.

Police Urge Public Help

Staffordshire Police have launched a public appeal for information. Anyone with details is urged to contact the investigation via the dedicated portal or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Council Blocks Release of Report into Sara Sharif Abuse Failings

REPORT BLOCKED Council Blocks Release of Report into Sara Sharif Abuse Failings

UK News
Family Calls Miscarriage of Justice After Apprentice Lauren Hewson Dies in Barrow

JUSTICE FIGHT Family Calls Miscarriage of Justice After Apprentice Lauren Hewson Dies in Barrow

UK News
Arson At Historic Whitechapel Synagogue Sparks Counter Terrorism Probe

TERROR PROBE Arson At Historic Whitechapel Synagogue Sparks Counter Terrorism Probe

UK News
Sophie Lancaster Killer Brendan Harris Approved for Parole Release

PAROLE DECISION Sophie Lancaster Killer Brendan Harris Approved for Parole Release

UK News
Murder Probe Underway After Brixton Shooting Kills 25-Year-Old

MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Underway After Brixton Shooting Kills 25-Year-Old

UK News
Man Shot Dead by Armed Police in Kent Murder Hunt After Roy Blackman Killing

Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Military Road Crash Near Appledore

UK News
Sir Keir Starmer to Begin UK Talks with EU on £78bn Ukraine Loan

EU TALKS Sir Keir Starmer to Begin UK Talks with EU on £78bn Ukraine Loan

UK News
Green Party Reparations Campaigner Linked to Slave-Trading Ancestry

POLITICAL CONTROVERSY Green Party Reparations Campaigner Linked to Slave-Trading Ancestry

UK News
Police are appealing for dash cam footage and witnesses to come forward after a man died in a collision in West Bromwich in the early hou…

POLICE APPEAL Fatal Single-Car Crash Kills Driver on East Budleigh Road Devon

UK News
Two Seriously Injured in Newton Abbot Bladed Attack, Man Arrested

KNIFE ATTACK Two Seriously Injured in Newton Abbot Bladed Attack, Man Arrested

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Why UK Players Are Turning to Expert Reviews Before They Deposit

Why UK Players Are Turning to Expert Reviews Before They Deposit

UK News
Why UK Players Are Turning to Expert Reviews Before They Deposit

Why UK Players Are Turning to Expert Reviews Before They Deposit

UK News
Hawkinge Burglars Jailed for 19 Years After Machete Home Raid

HOUSE RAID Hawkinge Burglars Jailed for 19 Years After Machete Home Raid

UK News
Hawkinge Burglars Jailed for 19 Years After Machete Home Raid

Hawkinge Burglars Jailed for 19 Years After Machete Home Raid

UK News
Urgent Police Appeal as Maidstone Woman Marta Rudnicka Goes Missing

FIND HER Urgent Police Appeal as Maidstone Woman Marta Rudnicka Goes Missing

UK News
Urgent Police Appeal as Maidstone Woman Marta Rudnicka Goes Missing

Urgent Police Appeal as Maidstone Woman Marta Rudnicka Goes Missing

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Bristol woman and ex killed in suspected grenade blast at home

FIRST PICTURE Bristol woman and ex killed in suspected grenade blast at home

UK News
Bristol woman and ex killed in suspected grenade blast at home

Bristol woman and ex killed in suspected grenade blast at home

UK News
Swindon Paedophile Jailed for Grooming and Abusing Teen Boy

JUSTICE SERVED Swindon Paedophile Jailed for Grooming and Abusing Teen Boy

UK News
Swindon Paedophile Jailed for Grooming and Abusing Teen Boy

Swindon Paedophile Jailed for Grooming and Abusing Teen Boy

UK News
Bristol woman and ex killed in suspected grenade blast at home

FRIENDS PAY TRIBUTE Ex-Partner Kills Woman and Himself in Bristol Grenade Blast

UK News
Bristol woman and ex killed in suspected grenade blast at home

Ex-Partner Kills Woman and Himself in Bristol Grenade Blast

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Taxi Driver Abdulhamid Alammar Jailed for Sexual Assaults in East Sussex

LENGTHY SENTANCE Taxi Driver Abdulhamid Alammar Jailed for Sexual Assaults in East Sussex

UK News
Taxi Driver Abdulhamid Alammar Jailed for Sexual Assaults in East Sussex

Taxi Driver Abdulhamid Alammar Jailed for Sexual Assaults in East Sussex

UK News
Chichester Shoplifter Mwiya Kamutumwa Jailed for Multiple Thefts

SERIAL OFFENDER Chichester Shoplifter Mwiya Kamutumwa Jailed for 17 Thefts

UK News
Chichester Shoplifter Mwiya Kamutumwa Jailed for Multiple Thefts

Chichester Shoplifter Mwiya Kamutumwa Jailed for 17 Thefts

UK News
Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

ON TRIAL Syrian Man on Trial for Bournemouth Seafront Rape in Portable Toilet

UK News
Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

Syrian Man on Trial for Bournemouth Seafront Rape in Portable Toilet

UK News
Watch Live