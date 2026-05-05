Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Three Jailed Over Sophisticated Berkshire Drugs WhatsApp Operation

Three Jailed Over Sophisticated Berkshire Drugs WhatsApp Operation

In a major drug enforcement success, Thames Valley Police (TVP) dismantled a sophisticated illegal drugs network based in Berkshire in June last year. The group operated through a WhatsApp business called ‘Vicstore’, disguising drug deals behind a fake clothing brand, using online orders, coded drop boxes, and postal services to distribute class A, B and C drugs around Reading, Wokingham, and Farnborough.

Hidden Operation Uncovered

          The network used multiple container storage units across Berkshire to store and package drugs. The criminal enterprise was run by 31-year-old Erik Gasparovsky from Oxford Road, Tilehurst, who was aided by 38-year-old Judit Zaid from Feltham, London, and 42-year-old Istvan Teczely, a person of no fixed address.

Targeted Police Raids

In coordinated raids, Gasparovsky was arrested at home in Reading, where police seized branded clothes, phones, and drug paraphernalia linking him to Vicstore. On the same day, officers caught Zaid loading a safe containing around £2,000 cash and various drugs into her car at a Reading storage unit. Teczely was detained in Hampshire by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary with evidence connecting him to the network.

Seizures And Evidence

Searches of storage containers in Farnborough and Wokingham revealed further quantities of MDMA, methylamphetamine, amphetamine, ketamine, cocaine, cannabis, and other substances, valued collectively at thousands of pounds. Extensive forensic analysis and CCTV confirmed the trio’s involvement in the supply chain prior to arrests.

Sentencing At Reading Crown Court

    On 16 April at Reading Crown Court, Gasparovsky was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison, Teczely received a three-year sentence, and Zaid was jailed for two years and four months, totalling 12 years and eight months behind bars. The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of all seized drugs and mobile phones, with a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing forthcoming.

Guilty Pleas Confirmed

The defendants had previously pleaded guilty in October last year to multiple counts related to the supply of class A and B controlled drugs, including cocaine, ecstasy, methylamphetamine, cannabis, ketamine, and mephedrone. Gasparovsky also admitted to acquiring criminal property during the operations.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
British Couple Held in Turkey Over Cannabis Smuggling Charges

TURKEY CHARGES British Couple Arrested in Turkey Over Cannabis Smuggling Charges

UK News
BA Stewardess Booted from £2,000-a-Night Maldives Resort After Boozy Balcony Brawl

PLANE DRUNK British Airways Cabin Crew Fired for Being Nearly Eight Times Over Alcohol Limit

UK News
Man Charged with Two Rapes Following Attack in Byron Park Wealdstone

PARK ATTACK Man Charged with Two Rapes After Byron Park Attack Wealdstone

UK News
Ex-JPMorgan Banker Faked Dad’s Death to Get Bereavement Leave Amid Lawsuit

BANKER SCANDAL Ex-JPMorgan Banker Faked Dad’s Death to Get Bereavement Leave Amid Lawsuit

UK News
Albanian Police Arrest Elderly Landowner After Violent Attack by Young Men

LAND DISPUTE Albanian Police Arrest Elderly Landowner After Violent Attack by Young Men

UK News
Police Appeal After Man Masturbates on London to Horsham Train

TRAIN PERV Police Appeal After Man Masturbates on London to Horsham Train

UK News
Man Arrested in Merseyside After Handgun Incident in Rock Ferry

GUN ARREST Man Arrested in Merseyside After Handgun Incident in Rock Ferry

UK News
U.S. Secret Service Shot Fired Near White House Washington DC

POLICE SHOOTING U.S. Secret Service Shot Fired Near White House Washington DC

Breaking News, UK News
Secret Service Shoots Man Near Washington Monument Prompting White House Lockdown

SECURITY ALERT Secret Service Shoots Man Near Washington Monument Prompting White House Lockdown

UK News
Man in 40s Dies in Three-Car Crash on Darlaston Road, Walsall

CRASH TRAGEDY Man in 40s Dies in Three-Car Crash on Darlaston Road, Walsall

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police are appealing for dash cam footage and witnesses to come forward after a man died in a collision in West Bromwich in the early hou…

POLICE APPEAL Fatal Single-Car Crash Kills Driver on East Budleigh Road Devon

UK News
Police are appealing for dash cam footage and witnesses to come forward after a man died in a collision in West Bromwich in the early hou…

Fatal Single-Car Crash Kills Driver on East Budleigh Road Devon

UK News
Two Seriously Injured in Newton Abbot Bladed Attack, Man Arrested

KNIFE ATTACK Two Seriously Injured in Newton Abbot Bladed Attack, Man Arrested

UK News
Two Seriously Injured in Newton Abbot Bladed Attack, Man Arrested

Two Seriously Injured in Newton Abbot Bladed Attack, Man Arrested

UK News
Fatal Police Chase Crash on M9 Near Stirling Kills Driver, Two Passengers Hospitalised

DOG ATTACK Woman Arrested Over Deaths of Three Dogs in Dumfries and Galloway

UK News
Fatal Police Chase Crash on M9 Near Stirling Kills Driver, Two Passengers Hospitalised

Woman Arrested Over Deaths of Three Dogs in Dumfries and Galloway

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Family Calls Miscarriage of Justice After Apprentice Lauren Hewson Dies in Barrow

JUSTICE FIGHT Family Calls Miscarriage of Justice After Apprentice Lauren Hewson Dies in Barrow

UK News
Family Calls Miscarriage of Justice After Apprentice Lauren Hewson Dies in Barrow

Family Calls Miscarriage of Justice After Apprentice Lauren Hewson Dies in Barrow

UK News
Arson At Historic Whitechapel Synagogue Sparks Counter Terrorism Probe

TERROR PROBE Arson At Historic Whitechapel Synagogue Sparks Counter Terrorism Probe

UK News
Arson At Historic Whitechapel Synagogue Sparks Counter Terrorism Probe

Arson At Historic Whitechapel Synagogue Sparks Counter Terrorism Probe

UK News
Sophie Lancaster Killer Brendan Harris Approved for Parole Release

PAROLE DECISION Sophie Lancaster Killer Brendan Harris Approved for Parole Release

UK News
Sophie Lancaster Killer Brendan Harris Approved for Parole Release

Sophie Lancaster Killer Brendan Harris Approved for Parole Release

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Hawkinge Burglars Jailed for 19 Years After Machete Home Raid

HOUSE RAID Hawkinge Burglars Jailed for 19 Years After Machete Home Raid

UK News
Hawkinge Burglars Jailed for 19 Years After Machete Home Raid

Hawkinge Burglars Jailed for 19 Years After Machete Home Raid

UK News
Urgent Police Appeal as Maidstone Woman Marta Rudnicka Goes Missing

FIND HER Urgent Police Appeal as Maidstone Woman Marta Rudnicka Goes Missing

UK News
Urgent Police Appeal as Maidstone Woman Marta Rudnicka Goes Missing

Urgent Police Appeal as Maidstone Woman Marta Rudnicka Goes Missing

UK News
Woman Killed After Ex-Partner Detonates Grenade on Bristol Doorstep

PICTURED AND NAMED GRENADE BLAST Woman Killed After Ex-Partner Detonates Grenade on Bristol Doorstep

UK News
Woman Killed After Ex-Partner Detonates Grenade on Bristol Doorstep

Woman Killed After Ex-Partner Detonates Grenade on Bristol Doorstep

UK News
Watch Live