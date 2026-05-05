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MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Underway After Brixton Shooting Kills 25-Year-Old

Murder Probe Underway After Brixton Shooting Kills 25-Year-Old

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation following a shooting in Brixton in the early hours of Saturday, 2 May. Multiple shots were fired on Coldharbour Lane at 01:14, with officers arriving within four minutes. A 25-year-old man, Keanu Taylor, was rushed to the hospital but later died. Three others, aged 21, 47 and 70, were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Swift Police Response

Officers, including specialist crime teams, quickly attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service, delivering emergency first aid. The rapid response highlights the force’s priority to contain the situation and assist victims.

Victim Named

The deceased has been identified as Keanu Taylor, with his family receiving specialist support from police. The tragic death has left the community shaken.

Manhunt Underway

No arrests have been made yet as detectives race to find those responsible. Investigators are appealing to anyone with information or footage to come forward, emphasising that even small details could be vital.

Community Reassurance

Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo assured locals that police presence will remain heightened in Brixton in the coming days. Residents are encouraged to speak directly to officers if they have any concerns.

How To Help

  • Contact police on 101 quoting CAD 557/2May
  • Provide anonymous tips via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111

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