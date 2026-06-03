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DIRTY KICK Video Footage Appears to Show Officer Kicking Arrested Man During Southampton Protest

Video footage circulating on social media appears to show a police officer kicking a man in the head after he had been detained during a protest in Southampton.

The incident is understood to have taken place during a demonstration held in support of Henry, where tensions reportedly flared between police and several protesters.

Footage shared online shows officers restraining a man on the ground before what appears to be a kick is delivered towards his head. The video has since attracted widespread attention on social media, with users questioning the level of force used during the arrest.

Witnesses reported clashes between officers and several individuals during the protest, although the circumstances leading up to the arrest remain unclear.

At this stage, it is not known what led to the man’s detention, whether any injuries were sustained, or whether any complaints have been made regarding the conduct of officers involved.

Police have not yet commented publicly on the footage, and the full context of the incident has not been established.

The video has prompted calls from some social media users for the incident to be reviewed, while others have urged caution until all available evidence and circumstances surrounding the arrest are known.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or captured additional footage is encouraged to contact the relevant authorities.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information becomes available.

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Topics :Crime

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