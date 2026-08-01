Man Found Guilty of Murdering Missing Barnsley Father and Hiding Body in Barrel for Six Years

A man has been found guilty of murdering a Barnsley father before concealing his body inside a barrel for six years, bringing an end to one of South Yorkshire’s longest-running missing person investigations. A jury at Sheffield Crown Court convicted Christopher Wright, 73, of Sheffield Road, of the murder of Richard Dyson following a six-week trial. Richard’s family endured years of uncertainty after he disappeared in 2019, before his remains were discovered hidden inside a trailer in July 2025.

Missing Person Investigation Turned Murder Inquiry

The investigation began when Richard failed to meet his daughter, Bethany, as planned – something police said was completely out of character. He had always met her every Sunday afternoon, making his sudden disappearance deeply concerning. Despite repeated police appeals and emotional pleas from Bethany for her father to return home, no trace of Richard was found for years. Detectives continued to investigate his disappearance while his family were left without answers.

Body Hidden in Barrel

The breakthrough came in July 2025, when officers received intelligence linking Wright to a trailer. During a search of the trailer at a property on Broadcarr Road, Barnsley, detectives discovered Richard’s remains concealed inside a blue plastic barrel. A post-mortem examination later confirmed the victim had died from shotgun wounds.

Motive Emerged During Investigation

The court heard Wright and Richard had previously fallen out over allegations involving stolen firearms. Although detectives initially had only suspicions, further enquiries eventually uncovered the hidden trailer and the evidence that led to Wright’s arrest. Despite being charged with murder, Wright denied the allegations and stood trial.

Second Man Convicted

The jury also found Karl Schwalbe, 72, of Dike Hill, Rotherham, guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. Jurors heard evidence that telephone records showed contact between Wright and Schwalbe, with Schwalbe assisting in moving the trailer used to conceal Richard’s body.

Multiple Convictions

In addition to murder, Wright was also convicted of:

Conspiracy to pervert the course of justice

Preventing a lawful burial

Firearms offences

Sentencing Next Week

Christopher Wright and Karl Schwalbe are due to return to Sheffield Crown Court on 6 August for sentencing. The convictions bring an end to years of uncertainty for Richard Dyson’s family, who waited more than six years to learn what had happened to their loved one. Police said the outcome followed a painstaking investigation involving extensive forensic work, witness evidence and years of detective enquiries, ultimately securing justice for Richard and his family.