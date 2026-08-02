Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MEDICAL EMERGENCY Teenage Girl Dies After Medical Emergency at Kendal Calling Festival

Teenage Girl Dies After Medical Emergency at Kendal Calling Festival

A 17-year-old girl has died after suffering a medical emergency during the early hours of Sunday morning at the Kendal Calling music festival in Cumbria. Emergency services were called to the incident at around 2.15am at the festival site in Lowther Deer Park, near Penrith, where paramedics and on-site medical teams responded immediately. Despite their efforts, the teenager sadly could not be saved.

Police Investigation Underway

Cumbria Police have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death. Officers have urged the public not to speculate about what happened, warning that unfounded rumours could cause additional distress to her grieving family and friends. The teenager’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Appeal for Witnesses

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area of the Calling Out tent or the Big Wheel at around the time of the incident to come forward. Police are particularly keen to identify and speak with a group of women who first raised the alarm and alerted emergency responders after the girl became unwell. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact Cumbria Police.

Festival Organisers Pay Tribute

Kendal Calling organisers said their security and medical teams responded immediately when the emergency unfolded. In a statement, organisers said they were “deeply saddened” by the tragedy and extended their heartfelt condolences to the teenager’s family, friends and loved ones. They confirmed that on-site medical staff and paramedics provided emergency treatment before the arrival of additional emergency services.

Popular Festival Continues

Kendal Calling is one of the UK’s largest independent music festivals and is celebrating its 21st year, attracting around 40,000 festival-goers to Lowther Deer Park. This year’s event features performances from Biffy Clyro, Wolf Alice, Two Door Cinema Club and The Kooks. Cumbria Police have asked anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward as enquiries continue.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Suspended Merseyside Police Officer Convicted of Misconduct After Targeting Sex Workers and Vulnerable Teenager

DIRTY COP Suspended Merseyside Police Officer Convicted of Misconduct After Targeting Sex Workers and Vulnerable Teenager

UK News
Colwyn Bay Man Jailed for Three Years After Campaign of Coercive and Controlling Abuse

VICTIM CONTROL Colwyn Bay Man Jailed for Three Years After Campaign of Coercive and Controlling Abuse

UK News
Three Gunmen Jailed After Arsenal of Firearms Found Hidden Inside Modified Car in Coventry

TRIO JAILED Three Gunmen Jailed After Arsenal of Firearms Found Hidden Inside Modified Car in Coventry

UK News
Teenager Jailed for Life After 19-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Bradford Street Violence

JAILED LIFE Teenager Jailed for Life After 19-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Bradford Street Violence

UK News
Two Men Found Guilty of Running ‘Rocket’ County Lines Drugs Network Between Birmingham and Scunthorpe

CUT OFF Two Men Found Guilty of Running ‘Rocket’ County Lines Drugs Network Between Birmingham and Scunthorpe

UK News
Railway Worker Suffers Broken Eye Socket After Brutal Assault at Whitechapel Station

HORRIFIC ATTACK Railway Worker Suffers Broken Eye Socket After Brutal Assault at Whitechapel Station

UK News
Officer Fury After Domestic Violence Suspect Released on Bail Despite Alleged Assault on Two Police Officers

POLICING Officer Fury After Domestic Violence Suspect Released on Bail Despite Alleged Assault on Two Police Officers

UK News
Manhunt Launched After Burglary Suspect Escapes From Custody Van Outside Liverpool Court

PRISON ESCAPE Manhunt Launched After Burglary Suspect Escapes From Custody Van Outside Liverpool Court

UK News
Kent Rapist Jailed for 12 Years After Violent Attack on Woman in Ashford Home

VIOLENT RAPIST Kent Rapist Jailed for 12 Years After Violent Attack on Woman in Ashford Home

UK News
Police Release Image After Rogue Traders Posing as Utility Workers Target Woman in Horsham Burglary

ROGUE TRADER Police Release Image After Rogue Traders Posing as Utility Workers Target Woman in Horsham Burglary

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Jet Ski Influencer Lucky to Survive After Blacking Out Mid-Stunt and Crashing Into Dock at Full Speed

WORLD NEWS Jet Ski Influencer Lucky to Survive After Blacking Out Mid-Stunt and Crashing Into Dock at Full Speed

UK News
Jet Ski Influencer Lucky to Survive After Blacking Out Mid-Stunt and Crashing Into Dock at Full Speed

Jet Ski Influencer Lucky to Survive After Blacking Out Mid-Stunt and Crashing Into Dock at Full Speed

UK News
Elderly Man Suffers Potentially Life-Threatening Head Injury After Being Knocked Over by Dog in Plymouth

DOG ATTACK Elderly Man Suffers Potentially Life-Threatening Head Injury After Being Knocked Over by Dog in Plymouth

UK News
Elderly Man Suffers Potentially Life-Threatening Head Injury After Being Knocked Over by Dog in Plymouth

Elderly Man Suffers Potentially Life-Threatening Head Injury After Being Knocked Over by Dog in Plymouth

UK News
Sheffield Rapist Jailed for Nine Years After Schoolgirls Filmed Attack on Unconscious Woman

FILMED ATTACK Sheffield Rapist Jailed for Nine Years After Schoolgirls Filmed Attack on Unconscious Woman

UK News
Sheffield Rapist Jailed for Nine Years After Schoolgirls Filmed Attack on Unconscious Woman

Sheffield Rapist Jailed for Nine Years After Schoolgirls Filmed Attack on Unconscious Woman

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Launch Public Appeal to Trace Wanted Man Sought Over Assault Investigation

WANTED IN CORNWALL Police Launch Public Appeal to Trace Wanted Man Sought Over Assault Investigation

UK News
Police Launch Public Appeal to Trace Wanted Man Sought Over Assault Investigation

Police Launch Public Appeal to Trace Wanted Man Sought Over Assault Investigation

UK News
Jon Bernthal Defends Pit Bulls, Calls Fear of Breed ‘Dog Racism’ in Controversial Comments

DOG RACISM Jon Bernthal Defends Pit Bulls, Calls Fear of Breed ‘Dog Racism’ in Controversial Comments

UK News
Jon Bernthal Defends Pit Bulls, Calls Fear of Breed ‘Dog Racism’ in Controversial Comments

Jon Bernthal Defends Pit Bulls, Calls Fear of Breed ‘Dog Racism’ in Controversial Comments

UK News
Six Fire Engines Battle Wildfire in Longfield as Crews Return to Tackle Hotspots

WILDFIRE ERUPTS Six Fire Engines Battle Wildfire in Longfield as Crews Return to Tackle Hotspots

UK News
Six Fire Engines Battle Wildfire in Longfield as Crews Return to Tackle Hotspots

Six Fire Engines Battle Wildfire in Longfield as Crews Return to Tackle Hotspots

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Charged with Murder of British Aid Worker Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens

SUITCASE MURDER Man Charged with Murder of British Aid Worker Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens

UK News
Man Charged with Murder of British Aid Worker Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens

Man Charged with Murder of British Aid Worker Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens

UK News
Major Fire Closes Sydenham Road as 70 Firefighters Tackle Blaze Above Shop

MAJOR BLAZE Major Fire Closes Sydenham Road as 70 Firefighters Tackle Blaze Above Shop

UK News
Major Fire Closes Sydenham Road as 70 Firefighters Tackle Blaze Above Shop

Major Fire Closes Sydenham Road as 70 Firefighters Tackle Blaze Above Shop

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 76-Year-Old Man Last Seen Near Pembury Hospital

MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 76-Year-Old Man Last Seen Near Pembury Hospital

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 76-Year-Old Man Last Seen Near Pembury Hospital

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 76-Year-Old Man Last Seen Near Pembury Hospital

UK News
Watch Live