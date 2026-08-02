Teenage Girl Dies After Medical Emergency at Kendal Calling Festival

A 17-year-old girl has died after suffering a medical emergency during the early hours of Sunday morning at the Kendal Calling music festival in Cumbria. Emergency services were called to the incident at around 2.15am at the festival site in Lowther Deer Park, near Penrith, where paramedics and on-site medical teams responded immediately. Despite their efforts, the teenager sadly could not be saved.

Police Investigation Underway

Cumbria Police have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death. Officers have urged the public not to speculate about what happened, warning that unfounded rumours could cause additional distress to her grieving family and friends. The teenager’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Appeal for Witnesses

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area of the Calling Out tent or the Big Wheel at around the time of the incident to come forward. Police are particularly keen to identify and speak with a group of women who first raised the alarm and alerted emergency responders after the girl became unwell. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact Cumbria Police.

Festival Organisers Pay Tribute

Kendal Calling organisers said their security and medical teams responded immediately when the emergency unfolded. In a statement, organisers said they were “deeply saddened” by the tragedy and extended their heartfelt condolences to the teenager’s family, friends and loved ones. They confirmed that on-site medical staff and paramedics provided emergency treatment before the arrival of additional emergency services.

Popular Festival Continues

Kendal Calling is one of the UK’s largest independent music festivals and is celebrating its 21st year, attracting around 40,000 festival-goers to Lowther Deer Park. This year’s event features performances from Biffy Clyro, Wolf Alice, Two Door Cinema Club and The Kooks. Cumbria Police have asked anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward as enquiries continue.