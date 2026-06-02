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COURT DRAMA Man Removed From Court Over Peter Kay Bomb Hoax Video Link

Man Removed From Court Over Peter Kay Bomb Hoax Video Link

A 19-year-old man accused of a bomb hoax at a Peter Kay show in Birmingham was removed from a court hearing after starting to undress during a video link, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Unexpected Court Disruption

Omar Majed appeared remotely from HMP Brinsford for a hearing concerning the May 1 incident at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena. During the session, he began removing his prison-issued tracksuit bottoms, prompting Judge Andrew Smith KC to halt proceedings and have prison staff remove him from the video link room.

Bomb Hoax Allegations

Majed faces charges linked to an alleged bomb hoax that forced the cancellation of a Peter Kay concert attended by around 13,000 people. Magistrates previously heard he entered the venue without a ticket and suggested a bomb may be present, causing the evacuation.

Case Progress Delayed

The defendant has not yet been formally arraigned as psychiatric reports are awaited. A further case management hearing is set for 27 July, with a two-week trial provisionally scheduled to start on 3 November.

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