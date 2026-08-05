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LIFE THREATENING INJURIES Man jailed after attempting to murder ex-partner in front of young daughter in Edinburgh

Man jailed after attempting to murder ex-partner in front of young daughter in Edinburgh

A man who repeatedly stabbed his estranged wife in front of their young daughter on a busy Edinburgh street has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years. Osarenkhoe Atutie, 26, admitted attempting to murder Victory Atutie during a violent attack on Duke Street, Leith, on 11 November 2025. The assault left Ms Atutie with 12 stab wounds, including a collapsed lung, and only ended when three members of the public intervened and restrained Atutie until emergency services arrived.

Victim suffered life-threatening injuries

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Cubie imposed a nine-year extended sentence, comprising seven-and-a-half years in custody followed by 18 months of supervision on licence. Sentencing Atutie, Lord Cubie said:

“She could have died as a result of your actions. It is through a combination of luck and the intervention of three passers-by that she survived.”

The judge said the fact the attack took place in front of the couple’s young daughter was an aggravating factor.

“I brought a knife”

The court heard the couple met in Nigeria before marrying and later moving to London, where they had a daughter. Following the breakdown of the relationship, Ms Atutie relocated to Edinburgh with their child while Atutie remained in London. On the day of the attack, Ms Atutie was taking her daughter to a medical appointment when Atutie approached them. The child recognised him first and shouted, “Daddy”, while Ms Atutie initially believed he was still living in London. After lifting the buggy cover to hug his daughter, Atutie reportedly told Ms Atutie:

“I brought a knife, I will show you.”

Prosecutor Catriona MacLeod told the court Ms Atutie sought help from a nearby member of the public, shouting:

“He’s going to hurt me.”

However, the man did not intervene immediately because Atutie appeared calm.

Attack stopped by members of the public

Atutie then grabbed Ms Atutie by the hair and repeatedly stabbed her in the head and body with a knife described as having a 10cm silver blade. She suffered a haemothorax, a potentially fatal build-up of blood inside the chest cavity, and was taken to hospital for emergency treatment. Ms Atutie was discharged four days later but has been left with permanent scarring. Three members of the public intervened during the attack, restraining Atutie until police and paramedics arrived.

Mental health raised in mitigation

Defence advocate Jonny Campbell said Atutie had been experiencing mental health difficulties at the time of the attack, although he accepted this did not excuse his actions. The court also heard Atutie had no previous convictions and may face deportation after completing his prison sentence.

Police praise members of the public

Detective Sergeant Craig McMillan, of Police Scotland, said:

“This was a particularly harrowing incident, and my thoughts are with the victim and her family.

“I’d like to thank those members of the public who came to the victim’s aid. Without their intervention, there is a high chance the victim would not have survived.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is one of Police Scotland’s highest priorities.”

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