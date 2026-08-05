Three boys arrested after police car collides with stolen moped in Wythenshawe

Three teenage boys have been arrested after a police car collided with a stolen moped while officers were on patrol in Wythenshawe. Greater Manchester Police said the collision happened shortly after 3.45pm on Monday 3 August near Broadoak Park. According to the force, officers were patrolling the area at low speed when their police vehicle collided with a moped travelling in the opposite direction.

Three teenagers arrested

The three boys, aged between 14 and 16, who were riding the moped, were arrested on suspicion of going equipped and theft of a motor vehicle. Subsequent enquiries established that the moped had been reported stolen, police said.

Two remain in hospital

All three teenagers were taken to hospital following the collision. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that one of the boys has since been discharged, while the other two remain in hospital receiving treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

Incident referred to watchdog

In line with force policy, the incident has been referred to Greater Manchester Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, which has in turn notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). The referral is a standard procedure following incidents involving police vehicles and does not indicate that any misconduct has occurred. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision remain ongoing.