Failed asylum seeker jailed for sexually assaulting university student in Birmingham

A failed asylum seeker has been jailed after sexually assaulting a 19-year-old university student in her accommodation in Birmingham. Mohammad Hasani, 29, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison after being unanimously convicted of four sexual offences, including assault by penetration, following a four-day trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

Assault took place in a student flat

The court heard Hasani had been invited to the student flat by one of the occupants, who was in a relationship with a member of his family. He brought food with him and played Kurdish music while the two students danced. However, the atmosphere changed after one of the women left the room. Hasani asked the remaining student for a massage. Although she refused, he began massaging her shoulders, making her feel uncomfortable. When she later showed him around the flat, he followed her into her bedroom and closed the door behind him.

Victim repeatedly said “No more”

Judge Richard Bond told the court Hasani had “decided you wanted sexual contact with her.” The judge noted the victim, who has autism, took longer to process information and was reluctant to create conflict. The court heard Hasani blocked her attempts to leave, climbed on top of her on the bed, kissed and sexually touched her despite her repeatedly saying “No more.” At one stage, he asked whether she loved him, to which she replied:

“I do not know you.”

The court heard Hasani then put his hands down her shorts and pinned her hands to the headboard during the prolonged assault. After the attack, the victim called her boyfriend before showering and brushing her teeth. Later, when Hasani re-entered her bedroom with the other student, he again touched her leg and thigh after distracting her by showing videos of cats on his mobile phone. The assault was reported to police during the early hours of the following morning. Hasani was arrested a week later.

Victim diagnosed with PTSD

During sentencing, Judge Bond said the victim had developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the attack. He described the assault as:

“A traumatic event” that had significantly affected her day-to-day life.

The judge also noted that Hasani had shown “a complete lack of victim empathy” during the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Home Office to consider immigration status

The court heard Hasani arrived in the UK in 2022 and claimed asylum, stating his previous work as a border porter in Iran had placed him at risk. His asylum application was rejected after the offences were committed. Although he appealed the decision, the appeal had not progressed while he remained on remand. Judge Bond ordered that a copy of his sentencing remarks be sent to the Home Office. He said:

“These offences must be taken into account when the Home Office makes a final decision in your case about your eligibility to remain in the UK.”

Addressing Hasani directly, the judge added:

“Look at it from the side of people resident in this country. You came here asking for assistance and you go out and commit serious sexual offences.”

Hasani was supported in court by several family members and friends as sentence was passed.