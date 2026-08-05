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LIFE CHANGING Teen motorcyclist fighting for life after serious crash near Launceston

Teen motorcyclist fighting for life after serious crash near Launceston

A 16-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a serious collision near Launceston. Emergency services were called to the B3254 at South Petherwin, near Launceston, at around 11.45am on Tuesday 4 August following a collision involving a red Honda motorcycle and a red Volkswagen Polo. The teenage rider, who is from the local area, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition. His next of kin have been informed.

Driver uninjured

Devon & Cornwall Police confirmed the driver of the Volkswagen Polo was uninjured and remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries. The B3254 was closed for several hours while collision investigators examined the scene before reopening at around 8.50pm.

Police appeal for witnesses

Officers from the Roads Policing Team are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage from the area, to come forward. A spokesperson for Devon & Cornwall Police said:

“We are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision on the B3254, at South Petherwin, near Launceston.”

Police also thanked motorists and local residents for their patience while the road remained closed. Anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact Devon & Cornwall Police via the force’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 50260206027.

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Topics :Collision

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