Rapist jailed for eight years after sustained campaign of abuse and death threats

A rapist who subjected a woman to repeated sexual assaults and threatened to kill her has been jailed for eight years. Iain Platt, 51, of Bideford, was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on 30 July after being convicted of rape, making threats to kill, and one further offence. The court heard Platt repeatedly raped the victim at locations across North Devon, forcing her to have sex without her consent as part of a sustained campaign of abuse.

Defendant denied offences

During police interviews, Platt claimed all sexual activity between him and the victim had been consensual. However, following a trial, a jury found him guilty, leading to his eight-year prison sentence.

Victim praised for courage

Detective Sergeant Sam Jones praised the victim for her bravery in reporting the offences and supporting the prosecution. He said:

“What she endured was a sustained campaign of abuse.

“In this case, the defendant used fear, manipulation and sexual violence to dominate the victim.”

DS Jones added:

“The impact on the victim has been devastating and long-lasting. She has shown tremendous strength in reporting what happened and remaining committed to the criminal justice process despite the significant trauma she has experienced.”

He also thanked the specialist support services and partner agencies that helped the victim throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

Police encourage victims to come forward

Devon & Cornwall Police said the case demonstrates their commitment to supporting victims of rape and sexual violence and bringing offenders before the courts. The force is encouraging anyone who has experienced rape or sexual abuse to report it, stressing that specialist support is available regardless of when the offence took place.