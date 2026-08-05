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Woman Dies After Emergency Services Called to Ladywell Incident

Woman Dies After Emergency Services Called to Ladywell Incident

A woman has died after emergency services were called to reports of an injured person in south-east London during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The London Ambulance Service was called at 5:58am on Wednesday, 5 August, to Connington Road, Ladywell, SE13, following reports of an injured woman. Ambulance crews and an incident response officer were dispatched to the scene.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said:

“We were called at 5:58am today (5 August) to reports of an injured woman on Connington Road, Ladywell, SE13.

“We sent an ambulance crew and an incident response officer. “Sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.” The circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been confirmed. Police inquiries are expected to establish the full circumstances of the woman’s death. Further information is expected to be released in due course.

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