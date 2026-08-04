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CAUGHT RED HANDED Drug dealer caught by CCTV operator jailed after police find heroin and cocaine

Drug dealer caught by CCTV operator jailed after police find heroin and cocaine

A drug dealer who was caught in the act by a vigilant CCTV operator has been jailed after police discovered a stash of heroin and cocaine hidden in his clothing. Hafiz Ullah, 31, was acting suspiciously while interacting with another man on Lincoln Road, Peterborough, on 23 December 2025, prompting a CCTV operator to alert police. Officers quickly attended the scene and searched Ullah, finding 27 wraps of cocaine and 13 wraps of heroin concealed in the front pocket of his hoodie. Police also seized two mobile phones and £100 in cash.

Phone evidence uncovered drug dealing

Further examination of Ullah’s mobile phones revealed messages linked to the supply of Class A drugs. Officers later searched his home on Lincoln Road, where they recovered additional evidence of drug dealing, including snap bags and weighing scales commonly used in the preparation and distribution of illegal drugs. Police also established that Ullah had six previous convictions for drug offences and was serving a suspended sentence at the time of his arrest.

More than two years in prison

Appearing at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday 29 July, Ullah admitted:

  • Possession with intent to supply heroin
  • Possession with intent to supply cocaine
  • Being concerned in the supply of heroin
  • Being concerned in the supply of cocaine

He was sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment. Police said the case highlights the important role CCTV operators play in helping officers identify and disrupt criminal activity, with the operator’s observations leading directly to Ullah’s arrest and the recovery of Class A drugs from the streets.

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Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

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