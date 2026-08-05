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HAMMER AND KNIFE ATTACK Violent attacker jailed for 28 years after attempted murder of two women in Swanley

Violent attacker jailed for 28 years after attempted murder of two women in Swanley

A violent attacker who repeatedly struck two women with a hammer and stabbed one of them in the chest during a brutal assault in Swanley has been jailed for 28 years. Gerard Parkinson, 64, of Parkhill Road, Sidcup, was convicted of two counts of attempted murder following the attack at a property in Bonney Way, Swanley, on 1 March 2023. He was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 31 July 2026 to 28 years’ imprisonment, followed by five years on licence after his release.

Hammer and knife attack

During the late morning, Parkinson approached the first victim in the kitchen and struck her over the head with a club hammer, causing her to lose consciousness. He then went upstairs to a bedroom where a second woman was asleep. Police said he stabbed her in the chest before repeatedly hitting her on the head with the hammer. Despite suffering serious injuries, the woman managed to wrestle the knife from Parkinson. Her screams alerted a relative, who rushed to help, taking the knife from the attacker and suffering cuts to his hand in the process. The victim was able to flee the house. After the first victim regained consciousness and attempted to escape, Parkinson attacked her again with the hammer before a neighbour restrained him until police officers arrived. Both women were taken to hospital with multiple serious injuries. One victim suffered a punctured lung.

Attempted to interfere with investigation

Parkinson denied attempting to murder the women but was convicted by a jury following a trial. He had previously admitted perverting the course of justice after telephoning one of the victims while in custody in an attempt to persuade her to withdraw her allegations.

“A dangerous and violent individual”

Detective Sergeant Ashley Evans said:

“Parkinson is a dangerous and violent individual responsible for a brutal and unprovoked attack on two defenceless women within their own home.

“One of the victims bravely fought him off as he tried to kill her while she slept, as evidenced by the multiple lacerations to her hands. Had she not managed to shout out and receive assistance it is highly likely the assault would have been fatal.

“Both victims have shown tremendous courage in supporting our investigation and in having to also endure a court trial.

“I would also like to commend the two people who came to their assistance. I do hope that the sentence delivered by the court will at least help them feel safe once again, knowing that Parkinson is behind bars for a considerable time and can cause no further harm.”

Kent Police praised the courage of the victims and those who intervened during the attack, saying their actions helped prevent an even more tragic outcome.

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