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FATAL COLLISION Motorcyclist in his 20s dies in fatal crash on Aspen Way as police appeal for witnesses

Motorcyclist in his 20s dies in fatal crash on Aspen Way as police appeal for witnesses

A motorcyclist in his 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision in the Isle of Dogs during the early hours of Wednesday morning. The Metropolitan Police were called to Aspen Way, near the junction with Preston’s Road, at 3.25am on Wednesday 5 August following reports of a collision involving a motorcycle. Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, London’s Air Ambulance and the London Fire Brigade. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the rider was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Road closures remain in place

The East India Dock Road Tunnel and Aspen Way remain closed while collision investigators carry out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes while the investigation continues.

Police appeal for witnesses

Detectives are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage or other information, to come forward. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said:

“Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything or have any information to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 869/05AUG26. Information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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Topics :CollisionPolice

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