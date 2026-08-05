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Former Essex Police Officer Sentenced for Assaulting Paramedic

Former Essex Police Officer Sentenced for Assaulting Paramedic

A former Essex Police officer has been sentenced after admitting assaulting a paramedic who was responding to an emergency call in Chelmsford. Rebecca Brennan, 31, of Gillingham, Kent, pleaded guilty to assault by beating during a hearing at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 4. The court heard the incident took place on February 26 in the Pump Lane area of Chelmsford, where Brennan assaulted a paramedic attending an emergency incident. She was off duty at the time. Following her guilty plea, Brennan was fined £500 and ordered to pay the victim £500 in compensation. No further details about the circumstances surrounding the assault were disclosed during the hearing. The case highlights the risks faced by frontline ambulance crews, who frequently encounter violence while responding to incidents across the region. Assaulting emergency workers can carry serious legal consequences, with the courts taking a firm stance against attacks on those carrying out lifesaving duties.

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Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

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