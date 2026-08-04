Five found guilty over child exploitation network targeting vulnerable girls in North Wales

Five people have been convicted for their roles in a child exploitation network that targeted vulnerable teenage girls across Rhyl and the wider Denbighshire area, following a lengthy trial at Caernarfon Crown Court. Four men and one woman were found guilty after the court heard how three vulnerable girls, aged 14, 15 and 16, were manipulated, trafficked, supplied with drugs and repeatedly sexually abused between April 2022 and March 2024. The victims, referred to throughout the trial as Child A, Child B and Child C, were groomed by the offenders, who prosecutors said exploited them for their own sexual gratification.

Men convicted of trafficking and rape offences

The court heard that Mustafa Iqbal, Mohamed Arshad, Ziaullah Badshah and Jaswinder Singh were all convicted of conspiracy to traffic children. Iqbal, Arshad and Badshah were also convicted of multiple rape offences. Meanwhile, Sarah Gray was found guilty of assisting an offender, perverting the course of justice and conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. All four male defendants were remanded into custody ahead of sentencing on 25 September, while Gray was released on bail.

Girls groomed with drugs

Prosecutor Owen Edwards KC told the jury the defendants treated the girls “as objects for their own gratification.” He said the men had “taken full sexual advantage” of Child B and described Child A as being used as a “sexual plaything”. The abuse came to light after Child A reported being handcuffed and raped by Iqbal. The court heard Child B, then aged 15, and Child C, aged 14, were initially approached by Mustafa Iqbal, 43, near a petrol station in Rhyl. He persuaded them to visit his home, where they were later joined by Mohamed Arshad, 36, and Ziaullah Badshah, 25. Although the girls initially claimed they were 17, prosecutors said the men supplied them with cannabis before involving them in a game of “spin the bottle”, after which the abuse escalated. Badshah admitted kissing both girls before later having sex with Child B at his home.

Individual convictions

The court heard:

Mustafa Iqbal was convicted of 21 offences, including four rapes, sexual assaults, child trafficking, supplying crack cocaine and cannabis, breaching a trafficking risk order and possessing a prohibited weapon. Prosecutors said he supplied Child A with drugs in exchange for sex.

was convicted of 21 offences, including four rapes, sexual assaults, child trafficking, supplying crack cocaine and cannabis, breaching a trafficking risk order and possessing a prohibited weapon. Prosecutors said he supplied Child A with drugs in exchange for sex. Mohamed Arshad was convicted of three rapes, child trafficking offences, conspiracy relating to compulsory labour and drug supply offences. One rape took place in an alleyway beside his former business, Zayn’s Coffee House .

was convicted of three rapes, child trafficking offences, conspiracy relating to compulsory labour and drug supply offences. One rape took place in an alleyway beside his former business, . Ziaullah Badshah was convicted of two rapes, child trafficking offences, conspiracy relating to compulsory labour and supplying cannabis.

was convicted of two rapes, child trafficking offences, conspiracy relating to compulsory labour and supplying cannabis. Jaswinder Singh was convicted of trafficking a child and supplying cannabis. The court heard he took Child B to London under the pretence of looking after his dog, prompting concerns from another adult who alerted police.

was convicted of trafficking a child and supplying cannabis. The court heard he took Child B to London under the pretence of looking after his dog, prompting concerns from another adult who alerted police. Sarah Gray was convicted of assisting an offender, perverting the course of justice and conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.

Police praise victims’ bravery

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Sidney paid tribute to the victims for their courage throughout the investigation. He said:

“Our thoughts remain with the victims, who were children manipulated and abused by adults who sought to control them for their own gain.

“Their bravery in coming forward has been extraordinary. These verdicts send a clear message that those who target vulnerable children will be relentlessly pursued.”

Safeguarding review to take place

Following the verdicts, Denbighshire Council confirmed it will carry out a safeguarding review to examine the involvement of agencies during the period of offending and identify any lessons that can be learned. The council also urged members of the public to respect the legal process and remain mindful of the impact the case continues to have on the victims and their families. The four men will be sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on 25 September.