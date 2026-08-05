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IN THE CLEAR Met Police welcomes decision not to pursue misconduct hearing against firearms officer NX121

Met Police welcomes decision not to pursue misconduct hearing against firearms officer NX121

The Metropolitan Police has welcomed a decision by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) that firearms officer NX121 will not face misconduct proceedings following the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba. The decision brings to an end almost four years of investigations and legal proceedings involving the officer, who was unanimously acquitted of murder by a jury at the Old Bailey. The IOPC reconsidered the case following recent changes to the law and concluded that no misconduct hearing should take place.

Commissioner: “Four years of uncertainty”

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the decision ends years of uncertainty for the officer and his family, while acknowledging the continuing grief experienced by Chris Kaba’s relatives. He said:

“Today’s decision finally brings to an end almost four years of uncertainty for NX121, his family and the wider firearms command, with all the considerable worry and stress that has brought.

“We also recognise the profound impact on Chris Kaba’s family, who continue to grieve their loss.”

Sir Mark said the Met had consistently maintained that, following the officer’s acquittal and in the absence of evidence that he had failed in his duties, a misconduct hearing was not justified.

Calls for reform of police accountability

The Commissioner said the case highlighted what he described as a police accountability system that is “out of balance”. He argued that while officers must remain accountable, lengthy investigations and multiple legal processes place an unfair burden on frontline police. He said:

“No police officer is above the law, but we have been clear the system holding police to account is broken.

“If your job is confronting dangerous and sometimes murderous criminals on behalf of communities, of course timely accountability for use of force is essential. But your life being on hold for four years or more as you go through multiple accountability processes is a disgraceful way to treat brave men and women.”

Sir Mark added that police officers can face criminal investigations, misconduct proceedings, civil claims and coronial inquests arising from a single incident, unlike members of the public who are generally subject to one criminal process.

Home Office review welcomed

The Commissioner welcomed the Home Office’s planned review of the police accountability system, saying he hoped it would make investigations “fairer, faster, proportionate and more effective.” He also said the Met would continue to press for legislative changes if required to better protect officers acting lawfully in difficult and dangerous circumstances.

Wider concerns highlighted

In outlining the force’s concerns, the Met pointed to several high-profile cases involving officers who were investigated for years before ultimately being cleared. These included firearms officer W80, who was cleared following the fatal shooting of Jermaine Baker after almost a decade of legal proceedings, PC Paul Fisher, who was acquitted of dangerous driving after crashing while responding to the 2020 Streatham terrorist attack, and PCs Justin Hulf and Mara Sow, who were cleared following an investigation into the death of a detainee who secretly swallowed drugs in police custody. The force also cited the case of PC Antony Howlin, whose conviction for assault during the arrest of a suspect was overturned on appeal after a Crown Court ruled his use of force had been lawful.

IOPC decision concludes case

The IOPC’s decision means NX121 will not face any further misconduct proceedings in relation to the shooting. The case has prompted renewed debate over police accountability, with the Metropolitan Police arguing that reforms are needed to ensure officers are held accountable appropriately while avoiding prolonged investigations that can affect operational policing and officer welfare.

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