Woman found dead in Lewisham as man arrested

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead at a property in Lewisham, south-east London. Emergency services were called to Connington Road at 5.58am on Wednesday 5 August following reports of an unresponsive woman. London Ambulance Service crews attended before officers from the Metropolitan Police were called to the scene at 6.12am. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Man arrested

The Metropolitan Police confirmed a 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. The woman’s death is currently being treated as unexpected, while detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding what happened. A post-mortem examination is due to take place on 8 August.

Investigation at an early stage

Detective Inspector Steven Andrews, who is leading the investigation, said:

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of this woman who has very sadly lost her life.

“A 25-year-old man has been arrested in relation to this incident but our investigation remains at a very early stage.

“Officers are working at pace and conducting multiple lines of enquiry to piece together the circumstances which led to the victim’s death.”

A police cordon remains in place on Connington Road while forensic officers continue their enquiries. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting CAD 1257/05AUG.