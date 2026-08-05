A 17-year-old has admitted dangerous driving and burglary after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through County Durham in a suspected stolen car. Durham Police said officers from the force’s Roads and Armed Policing Unit were alerted to a suspected stolen Audi S5 approaching the Rushyford area on 29 June 2026.

Pursuit reached more than 140mph

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to comply, triggering a police pursuit. During the chase, the Audi reached speeds of more than 140mph, police said. Specialist officers worked together to safely bring the pursuit to an end, deploying a stinger device before boxing in the vehicle and bringing it to a controlled stop around six miles later.

Teenager pleads guilty

The 17-year-old driver has since admitted dangerous driving and burglary, along with other offences, during court proceedings. He has been remanded into custody and is due to be sentenced in October.

Police warning

Durham Police said the incident demonstrates the dangers posed by those who choose to flee from officers at extreme speeds, placing themselves, police and other road users at significant risk. The force praised the professionalism of the Roads and Armed Policing Unit, whose coordinated tactics brought the pursuit to a safe conclusion without serious injury.