Urgent search for missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Greenhithe

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Greenhithe. Kylan Mahoney was last seen in Charles Street at around 6.35pm on Tuesday 4 August 2026. Kent Police say officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who has seen him to come forward.

Description

Kylan is described as:

White

Approximately 5ft 11in tall

tall Medium build

Brown hair

When he was last seen, he was wearing:

A black T-shirt

Grey tracksuit bottoms

Links to south-east London

Police believe Kylan also has links to the Abbey Wood and Thamesmead areas of London and are asking people in those areas to remain vigilant.

Appeal for information

A Kent Police spokesperson said:

“Officers are concerned for the welfare of Kylan.”

Anyone with critical information about Kylan’s whereabouts is urged to call 999, quoting reference 05-0098. Anyone with other information that could help locate him is asked to contact Kent Police on 101 or use the live chat service via the force’s website.