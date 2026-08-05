Urgent search for missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Greenhithe

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Greenhithe. Kylan Mahoney was last seen in Charles Street at around 6.35pm on Tuesday 4 August 2026. Kent Police say officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who has seen him to come forward.
Description
Kylan is described as:
- White
- Approximately 5ft 11in tall
- Medium build
- Brown hair
When he was last seen, he was wearing:
- A black T-shirt
- Grey tracksuit bottoms
Links to south-east London
Police believe Kylan also has links to the Abbey Wood and Thamesmead areas of London and are asking people in those areas to remain vigilant.
Appeal for information
A Kent Police spokesperson said:
“Officers are concerned for the welfare of Kylan.”
Anyone with critical information about Kylan’s whereabouts is urged to call 999, quoting reference 05-0098. Anyone with other information that could help locate him is asked to contact Kent Police on 101 or use the live chat service via the force’s website.