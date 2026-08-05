Gary Glitter appears in court charged with historic child sexual offences

Gary Glitter has appeared in court charged with a series of alleged historic child sexual offences involving a girl aged between eight and 11. The 82-year-old, whose real name is Paul Gadd, appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Wednesday. He is charged with one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13 and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14. The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 1978 and 1981.

Allegations relate to west London home

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay KC told the court the alleged offences took place at Gadd’s home in Kensington and Chelsea, west London. The court heard prosecutors allege Glitter would give the child chocolate before inviting her into his home, where the alleged offences took place. The complainant cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Hearing conducted by videolink

During the hearing, Gadd told the court he was “extremely deaf” and had difficulty hearing proceedings unless he could lip-read. After confirming his name as Paul Gadd, he asked for the courtroom audio to be adjusted, saying the sound was being distorted through his hearing aids. Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded Gadd into custody and sent the case to the Old Bailey. He is due to appear before the Crown Court on 2 September, when it will be decided whether he will attend in person or again via videolink.

Investigation began after report in 2025

The Metropolitan Police previously confirmed the allegations were first reported to officers on 9 January 2025. Gadd was interviewed by detectives on 22 July 2025 as part of the investigation before being charged. The case will now proceed to the Old Bailey, where the charges will be considered.