Police release CCTV image after theft from vehicle in Birmingham city centre

West Midlands Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify following a theft from a vehicle in Birmingham city centre. The appeal relates to an incident on Thorp Street at around 3.30am on Tuesday 8 July, when items were stolen from a parked vehicle. Police say there were also attempts to gain entry to several other cars in the area during the early hours of the morning.

CCTV appeal

Officers have now issued an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries. Anyone who recognises him is urged to come forward.

Appeal for information

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said:

“Do you recognise this man?

“We want to speak to him after items were stolen from a vehicle parked on Thorp Street in Birmingham city centre.

“It happened at around 3.30am on 8 July. Attempts were also made to gain entry to several cars in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police by calling 101, quoting crime reference 20/316724/26.