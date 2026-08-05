Suspected Chatham drug dealer charged after two police stops

A suspected drug dealer has been charged with 10 offences after being arrested twice by proactive Kent Police officers in Chatham within just over two months. Officers first stopped a black Ford Focus in Chatham town centre on 1 June 2026 after becoming suspicious of the driver’s behaviour while on patrol. After the vehicle was brought to a stop, the driver got out and was detained. During the arrest, it is alleged that two police officers were injured. Officers also seized Class A drugs and a quantity of cash. The suspect was released on conditional bail while enquiries continued.

Arrested again in taxi

On Monday 3 August, officers arrested the same suspect for a second time after he was stopped while travelling as a passenger in a taxi heading into Medway. Police recovered a further quantity of cash and suspected drugs during the operation.

Ten charges

The same day, Shaquille Kabbia, 20, of Eaton Place, Aylesford, was charged with 10 offences, including:

Possession with intent to supply heroin

Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine

Possession with intent to supply diamorphine

Assaulting an emergency worker

Resisting an emergency worker

Driving offences

Kabbia appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court, where he was remanded into custody. He is next due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 1 September. Kent Police said the arrests form part of its ongoing proactive work to tackle drug-related crime and disrupt those suspected of supplying illegal drugs in the Medway area.