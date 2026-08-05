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TAXI ARREST Suspected Chatham drug dealer charged after two police stops

Suspected Chatham drug dealer charged after two police stops

A suspected drug dealer has been charged with 10 offences after being arrested twice by proactive Kent Police officers in Chatham within just over two months. Officers first stopped a black Ford Focus in Chatham town centre on 1 June 2026 after becoming suspicious of the driver’s behaviour while on patrol. After the vehicle was brought to a stop, the driver got out and was detained. During the arrest, it is alleged that two police officers were injured. Officers also seized Class A drugs and a quantity of cash. The suspect was released on conditional bail while enquiries continued.

Arrested again in taxi

On Monday 3 August, officers arrested the same suspect for a second time after he was stopped while travelling as a passenger in a taxi heading into Medway. Police recovered a further quantity of cash and suspected drugs during the operation.

Ten charges

The same day, Shaquille Kabbia, 20, of Eaton Place, Aylesford, was charged with 10 offences, including:

  • Possession with intent to supply heroin
  • Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine
  • Possession with intent to supply diamorphine
  • Assaulting an emergency worker
  • Resisting an emergency worker
  • Driving offences

Kabbia appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court, where he was remanded into custody. He is next due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 1 September. Kent Police said the arrests form part of its ongoing proactive work to tackle drug-related crime and disrupt those suspected of supplying illegal drugs in the Medway area.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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