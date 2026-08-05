Suspected Chatham drug dealer charged after two police stops

A suspected drug dealer has been charged with 10 offences after being arrested twice by proactive Kent Police officers in Chatham within just over two months. Officers first stopped a black Ford Focus in Chatham town centre on 1 June 2026 after becoming suspicious of the driver’s behaviour while on patrol. After the vehicle was brought to a stop, the driver got out and was detained. During the arrest, it is alleged that two police officers were injured. Officers also seized Class A drugs and a quantity of cash. The suspect was released on conditional bail while enquiries continued.
Arrested again in taxi
On Monday 3 August, officers arrested the same suspect for a second time after he was stopped while travelling as a passenger in a taxi heading into Medway. Police recovered a further quantity of cash and suspected drugs during the operation.
Ten charges
The same day, Shaquille Kabbia, 20, of Eaton Place, Aylesford, was charged with 10 offences, including:
- Possession with intent to supply heroin
- Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine
- Possession with intent to supply diamorphine
- Assaulting an emergency worker
- Resisting an emergency worker
- Driving offences
Kabbia appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court, where he was remanded into custody. He is next due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 1 September. Kent Police said the arrests form part of its ongoing proactive work to tackle drug-related crime and disrupt those suspected of supplying illegal drugs in the Medway area.