Disabled woman murdered hours after attacker freed by court, psychotic killer detained indefinitely

A psychotic woman who murdered a disabled and defenceless woman in her own home just hours after being released by magistrates has been ordered to remain indefinitely in a secure psychiatric hospital. Patricia Hewitt, 42, fatally attacked Angela Lloyd, 56, at her home in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, in August 2025, stabbing her dozens of times with a knife and a pair of scissors. At Teesside Crown Court, Judge Jonathan Carroll ruled that Hewitt should be detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act after psychiatrists concluded she was suffering from psychosis and was likely affected by schizophrenia at the time of the killing.

Released hours before the attack

The court heard Hewitt had been released by magistrates earlier that day after receiving a suspended sentence for a random assault. Following her release, she was reported behaving erratically around Newton Aycliffe, including attempting to enter a stranger’s home, walking semi-naked in the street and stealing wine. Two Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) spoke to Hewitt shortly after 6pm and offered to take her home, but she refused.

Victim made desperate calls for help

Angela Lloyd, who relied on a wheelchair because of a muscle-wasting condition, was alone at home when Hewitt forced her way inside. During the attack, Angela managed to make three emergency calls through her Care Connect alarm system. The court heard transcripts revealed she was screaming for help and repeatedly saying she was “being stabbed to death”. In later calls, Hewitt could reportedly be heard shouting, swearing and demanding money. A Care Connect responder and one of Angela’s carers arrived at around 7.25pm, finding her lying in a pool of blood. She had suffered at least 47 stab-type injuries to her head, neck and body. Hewitt escaped through a window, leaving behind bloodstained fingerprints.

Arrested later that evening

Police arrested Hewitt at around 8pm in her sister’s garden. The court heard she had amassed 122 previous offences, including convictions involving violence and possession of weapons.

Family’s emotional tribute

Angela’s brothers described her as a deeply religious woman who loved dogs, Disney films and knitting clothes for premature babies. They said she had been killed in “the most horrible, violent and terrifying way” and that, because of her disabilities, she “stood no chance” against her attacker. In her final moments, Angela was found clutching her personal alarm in one hand and her rosary beads in the other.

“You may never be released”

Psychiatric experts concluded Hewitt’s paranoia, hallucinations and delusions had substantially impaired her understanding of her actions. Judge Jonathan Carroll ruled that public protection required her indefinite detention in a secure psychiatric hospital. Addressing Hewitt during sentencing, he said:

“You may of course never be released.”

The hospital order means Hewitt will remain detained until mental health professionals and the authorities determine she no longer poses a risk to the public, a decision that may never be made.