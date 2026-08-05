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FATHER CHARGED Family pay tribute to nine-year-old Minnie Merriman after death on camping trip as man charged with murder

Family pay tribute to nine-year-old Minnie Merriman after death on camping trip as man charged with murder

The family of nine-year-old Minnie Merriman have paid a heartfelt tribute to their “beautiful and brave” daughter after she died following an incident during a camping trip in Scotland. Minnie, from West Yorkshire, was found seriously injured at the Elliot Industrial Estate in Arbroath, Angus, shortly after midnight on Monday 3 August. Emergency services attended the scene and she was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where she later died.

Family’s heartfelt tribute

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Minnie’s family said:

“We are devastated with the loss of our beloved, absolutely incredible, beautiful and brave Minnie Moo.

“Our family asks that our privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time.”

Man charged with murder

Christopher Rice, 35, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court on Wednesday charged with Minnie’s murder. He made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody. Police Scotland said Rice was known to Minnie and confirmed officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Investigation continues

Detectives believe Minnie had been camping in the Arbroath area with family members before the incident. According to reports, three other members of the family were also taken to hospital by ambulance. Rice was taken separately under police escort. Following speculation on social media, Police Scotland confirmed the accused is white British, after misinformation about the suspect’s identity circulated online.

Floral tributes left at scene

Flowers, soft toys and heartfelt messages have been left near the industrial estate where Minnie was found as members of the local community paid their respects. Detective Inspector Mike Ness, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said:

“Our thoughts remain with those affected by these events.

“A police presence will remain in the area while our inquiries continue. Anyone with any concerns, or information, should approach these officers or contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Community in shock

Residents have described the incident as devastating. Local councillor Lois Speed said the community was in shock and offered her sympathies to Minnie’s family and everyone affected. West Yorkshire Police are understood to be supporting Police Scotland as enquiries continue. The investigation remains ongoing.

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