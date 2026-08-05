Man jailed for historic child rape offences after victim’s courage praised

A man has been jailed for more than seven years after being convicted of historic sexual offences against a boy under the age of 13. Ryan Walker, 36, of Bramley, Rotherham, was sentenced to seven years and eight months’ imprisonment after being found guilty of two counts of raping a child under 13 following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court. The investigation was launched after the victim bravely came forward to report that he had been sexually abused during the 2000s and 2010s.

Investigation led to conviction

South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation into Walker after receiving the report from the victim. Following a trial, Walker was convicted of two counts of rape involving the boy. He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a child under 13 by touching. Walker was found not guilty of a further two counts of raping a child under 13. In addition to his prison sentence, Walker was made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and a restraining order.

Victim’s courage praised

Detective Constable Christian Dixon, of South Yorkshire Police, praised the victim for coming forward and supporting the investigation. He said:

“The impact of these offences on the victim’s mental health has been devastating, and I hope this sentence provides him with some closure after what must have been a harrowing and traumatic ordeal.”

He added:

“These offences were non-recent and I hope this case shows that no matter how long ago the offending happened, we are always ready to listen and to secure justice on your behalf.

“Please remember that it is never too late to report a sexual offence and it doesn’t matter how much time has passed.”

Police said they remain committed to investigating reports of sexual abuse, regardless of when the offences occurred, and encouraged anyone affected to come forward knowing they will be listened to and supported.