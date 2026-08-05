West Midlands Fire Service urges drone users to stay away from emergency incidents

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) is urging recreational drone users to avoid flying over emergency incidents, warning that unauthorised aircraft can interfere with life-saving operations and put firefighters at risk. The appeal follows an exceptionally busy period for the service, with firefighters, control room staff and specialist teams responding to numerous incidents across the region.

Drones play a vital role in firefighting

WMFS regularly deploys drones during emergency incidents, providing incident commanders with a live aerial view of the scene. The technology helps crews monitor how incidents are developing, identify hazards, locate fire hotspots and improve the safety of firefighters working on the ground. Fire officials said drones can also significantly reduce the time needed to search large areas.

Recreational drones causing confusion

The fire service warned that privately operated drones flying over emergency scenes can hamper operations and create dangerous confusion. During one recent incident, a WMFS drone pilot directed firefighters to use the service’s drone as an aerial marker to locate a hotspot. However, crews mistakenly gathered beneath a recreational drone being flown nearby instead of the fire service aircraft.

‘Please give our firefighters the space they need’

Area Commander Steve Ball, Assistant Director of Operations at WMFS, said:

“Our drones are an extremely valuable operational tool. They provide incident commanders with a clearer view of what is happening, support decision-making on the ground, help us identify potential dangers to crews and can locate hotspots far more quickly than firefighters searching a large area on foot.

“But recreational drones flying over an incident can cause confusion, distract crews and hamper our operations.

“We understand that people may be interested in what is happening, but we ask drone users to support our work by keeping well away from emergency incidents and never flying above our firefighters or the scene.

“We also ask anyone publishing, broadcasting or sharing footage of an incident to ensure that it has been obtained lawfully and safely, without interfering with emergency service operations.

“Please give our firefighters and specialist teams the space they need to work safely and effectively.”

Advice for drone operators

The fire service said anyone flying a drone who becomes aware of an emergency incident nearby should land safely and immediately, unless they have been given permission by the emergency services to continue flying. Drone users are also being reminded to familiarise themselves with the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s Drone and Model Aircraft Code, which includes guidance on flying safely near emergency incidents. WMFS said responsible drone use is essential to ensure emergency crews can carry out their work without unnecessary disruption or risk.