Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BE AWARE West Midlands Fire Service urges drone users to stay away from emergency incidents

West Midlands Fire Service urges drone users to stay away from emergency incidents

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) is urging recreational drone users to avoid flying over emergency incidents, warning that unauthorised aircraft can interfere with life-saving operations and put firefighters at risk. The appeal follows an exceptionally busy period for the service, with firefighters, control room staff and specialist teams responding to numerous incidents across the region.

Drones play a vital role in firefighting

WMFS regularly deploys drones during emergency incidents, providing incident commanders with a live aerial view of the scene. The technology helps crews monitor how incidents are developing, identify hazards, locate fire hotspots and improve the safety of firefighters working on the ground. Fire officials said drones can also significantly reduce the time needed to search large areas.

Recreational drones causing confusion

The fire service warned that privately operated drones flying over emergency scenes can hamper operations and create dangerous confusion. During one recent incident, a WMFS drone pilot directed firefighters to use the service’s drone as an aerial marker to locate a hotspot. However, crews mistakenly gathered beneath a recreational drone being flown nearby instead of the fire service aircraft.

‘Please give our firefighters the space they need’

Area Commander Steve Ball, Assistant Director of Operations at WMFS, said:

“Our drones are an extremely valuable operational tool. They provide incident commanders with a clearer view of what is happening, support decision-making on the ground, help us identify potential dangers to crews and can locate hotspots far more quickly than firefighters searching a large area on foot.

“But recreational drones flying over an incident can cause confusion, distract crews and hamper our operations.

“We understand that people may be interested in what is happening, but we ask drone users to support our work by keeping well away from emergency incidents and never flying above our firefighters or the scene.

“We also ask anyone publishing, broadcasting or sharing footage of an incident to ensure that it has been obtained lawfully and safely, without interfering with emergency service operations.

“Please give our firefighters and specialist teams the space they need to work safely and effectively.”

Advice for drone operators

The fire service said anyone flying a drone who becomes aware of an emergency incident nearby should land safely and immediately, unless they have been given permission by the emergency services to continue flying. Drone users are also being reminded to familiarise themselves with the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s Drone and Model Aircraft Code, which includes guidance on flying safely near emergency incidents. WMFS said responsible drone use is essential to ensure emergency crews can carry out their work without unnecessary disruption or risk.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man charged with murder following fatal shooting at traveller site near Cricklade

MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder following fatal shooting at traveller site near Cricklade

UK News
Family pay tribute to nine-year-old Minnie Merriman after death on camping trip as man charged with murder

FATHER CHARGED Family pay tribute to nine-year-old Minnie Merriman after death on camping trip as man charged with murder

UK News
Motorcyclist in his 20s dies in fatal crash on Aspen Way as police appeal for witnesses

FATAL COLLISION Motorcyclist in his 20s dies in fatal crash on Aspen Way as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Registered sex offender who admitted possessing thousands of child abuse images found posting in Facebook dating group

COMMUNITY ORDER Registered sex offender who admitted possessing thousands of child abuse images found posting in Facebook dating group

UK News
Multiple People Stabbed in Covent Garden as Woman Arrested

STAB PROBE Multiple People Stabbed in Covent Garden as Woman Arrested

Breaking News, UK News
Woman Dies After Emergency Services Called to Ladywell Incident

Woman Dies After Emergency Services Called to Ladywell Incident

UK News
Former Essex Police Officer Sentenced for Assaulting Paramedic

Former Essex Police Officer Sentenced for Assaulting Paramedic

UK News

POLICE PURSUIT Teenager admits dangerous driving after 140mph police pursuit in County Durham

UK News
Rapist jailed for eight years after sustained campaign of abuse and death threats

RAPIST JAILED Rapist jailed for eight years after sustained campaign of abuse and death threats

UK News
Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Stoke-on-Trent

FATAL CRASH Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Suspect charged after police seize £8,000 worth of cocaine during Thanet drugs investigation

REMANDED Suspect charged after police seize £8,000 worth of cocaine during Thanet drugs investigation

UK News
Suspect charged after police seize £8,000 worth of cocaine during Thanet drugs investigation

Suspect charged after police seize £8,000 worth of cocaine during Thanet drugs investigation

UK News
Met Police welcomes decision not to pursue misconduct hearing against firearms officer NX121

IN THE CLEAR Met Police welcomes decision not to pursue misconduct hearing against firearms officer NX121

National News, UK News
Met Police welcomes decision not to pursue misconduct hearing against firearms officer NX121

Met Police welcomes decision not to pursue misconduct hearing against firearms officer NX121

National News, UK News
Two charged after police dismantle cannabis farms containing around 500 plants in Ashford

DRUGS HAUL Two charged after police dismantle cannabis farms containing around 500 plants in Ashford

UK News
Two charged after police dismantle cannabis farms containing around 500 plants in Ashford

Two charged after police dismantle cannabis farms containing around 500 plants in Ashford

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Failed asylum seeker jailed for sexually assaulting university student in Birmingham

FAILED MIGRANT Failed asylum seeker jailed for sexually assaulting university student in Birmingham

UK News
Failed asylum seeker jailed for sexually assaulting university student in Birmingham

Failed asylum seeker jailed for sexually assaulting university student in Birmingham

UK News
Woman jailed after ‘relentless’ campaign of coercive control against partner

PATTERN OF ABUSE Woman jailed after ‘relentless’ campaign of coercive control against partner

UK News
Woman jailed after ‘relentless’ campaign of coercive control against partner

Woman jailed after ‘relentless’ campaign of coercive control against partner

UK News
Disabled woman murdered hours after attacker freed by court, psychotic killer detained indefinitely

NEVER BE RELEASED Disabled woman murdered hours after attacker freed by court, psychotic killer detained indefinitely

UK News
Disabled woman murdered hours after attacker freed by court, psychotic killer detained indefinitely

Disabled woman murdered hours after attacker freed by court, psychotic killer detained indefinitely

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man jailed for historic child rape offences after victim’s courage praised

VICTIMS PRAISED Man jailed for historic child rape offences after victim’s courage praised

UK News
Man jailed for historic child rape offences after victim’s courage praised

Man jailed for historic child rape offences after victim’s courage praised

UK News
Man accused of killing British aid worker Elisabeth-Jane Ross appears in Greek court

IN COURT Man accused of killing British aid worker Elisabeth-Jane Ross appears in Greek court

UK News
Man accused of killing British aid worker Elisabeth-Jane Ross appears in Greek court

Man accused of killing British aid worker Elisabeth-Jane Ross appears in Greek court

UK News
Man jailed after attempting to murder ex-partner in front of young daughter in Edinburgh

LIFE THREATENING INJURIES Man jailed after attempting to murder ex-partner in front of young daughter in Edinburgh

UK News
Man jailed after attempting to murder ex-partner in front of young daughter in Edinburgh

Man jailed after attempting to murder ex-partner in front of young daughter in Edinburgh

UK News
Watch Live