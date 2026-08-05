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WILDFIRE TRIBUTE British mother-of-three dies after couple trapped in devastating Spain wildfire

British mother-of-three dies after couple trapped in devastating Spain wildfire

A British mother-of-three has died after she and her partner became trapped by a fast-moving wildfire while on holiday in southern Spain. Lisa Fryett, from Canvey Island, Essex, died on 28 July after suffering catastrophic burn injuries when she and her partner, Simon Batchelor, were caught in the blaze on a mountainside near Bédar and Los Gallardos in the province of Almería.

Couple trapped as wildfire swept through hillside

The couple were staying at a rural holiday home when rapidly advancing flames engulfed the surrounding countryside, forcing them to flee on foot. Spanish emergency services later found the pair on a steep mountainside, both suffering life-threatening burns after officers heard faint cries for help through thick smoke. Civil Guard rescuers described the mission as a “titanic effort”, climbing unstable terrain to reach the couple while the wildfire continued to spread. Both were airlifted to hospital, where Lisa later died from her injuries.

Family: “Our hearts are completely broken”

In a moving tribute, Lisa’s family said:

“Our hearts are completely broken, and there are simply no words to describe the pain we are feeling.”

Her loved ones travelled to Spain after a fundraising campaign helped cover emergency travel and medical costs. They said Lisa had “fought so incredibly hard” and expressed gratitude that they were able to be by her side during her final hours. The family added:

“The love, kindness and generosity we have received have brought us comfort during the most devastating time of our lives.”

Partner remains critically ill

Lisa’s partner, Simon Batchelor, remains in a critical condition in hospital, where specialist teams continue to treat him for extensive burn injuries.

Deadly wildfire

The wildfire that claimed Lisa’s life is among the most destructive to hit Spain in recent years. More than 7,000 hectares of land have been destroyed as record-breaking temperatures and strong winds fuelled multiple wildfires across the Almería region, prompting large-scale evacuations and a major emergency response.

Foreign Office supporting family

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said:

“We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Tributes have continued to pour in from Canvey Island, where Lisa has been remembered as a devoted mother, loving partner and loyal friend. Friends and neighbours described her as someone who touched the lives of many, saying her death has left “a hole that can never be filled.”

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