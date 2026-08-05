Grass fire spreads to buildings in Sheffield as firefighters tackle major blaze

Firefighters are battling a significant grass fire in Sheffield after the blaze spread to nearby buildings and sheds. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said five fire engines were mobilised to Harthill Road at around 6pm on Wednesday following reports of a rapidly spreading grass fire.

Fire spreads to sheds

The service confirmed the blaze spread from open grassland to nearby structures, including several sheds. Firefighters remain at the scene working to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading further. A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said:

“The fire has also spread to sheds. Firefighters are working hard to extinguish the blaze.”

Public urged to avoid the area

Residents living nearby have been advised to keep doors and windows closed because of smoke drifting from the fire. Motorists and members of the public are also being urged to avoid the area while emergency services continue their firefighting operation. There have been no reports of any injuries at this stage. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. Emergency crews remain at the scene and further updates are expected as the incident develops.