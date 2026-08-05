Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ARSON PROBE Grass fire spreads to buildings in Sheffield as firefighters tackle major blaze

Grass fire spreads to buildings in Sheffield as firefighters tackle major blaze

Firefighters are battling a significant grass fire in Sheffield after the blaze spread to nearby buildings and sheds. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said five fire engines were mobilised to Harthill Road at around 6pm on Wednesday following reports of a rapidly spreading grass fire.

Fire spreads to sheds

The service confirmed the blaze spread from open grassland to nearby structures, including several sheds. Firefighters remain at the scene working to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading further. A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said:

“The fire has also spread to sheds. Firefighters are working hard to extinguish the blaze.”

Public urged to avoid the area

Residents living nearby have been advised to keep doors and windows closed because of smoke drifting from the fire. Motorists and members of the public are also being urged to avoid the area while emergency services continue their firefighting operation. There have been no reports of any injuries at this stage. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. Emergency crews remain at the scene and further updates are expected as the incident develops.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Family pay tribute to nine-year-old Minnie Merriman after death on camping trip as man charged with murder

FATHER CHARGED Family pay tribute to nine-year-old Minnie Merriman after death on camping trip as man charged with murder

UK News
Motorcyclist in his 20s dies in fatal crash on Aspen Way as police appeal for witnesses

FATAL COLLISION Motorcyclist in his 20s dies in fatal crash on Aspen Way as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Registered sex offender who admitted possessing thousands of child abuse images found posting in Facebook dating group

COMMUNITY ORDER Registered sex offender who admitted possessing thousands of child abuse images found posting in Facebook dating group

UK News
Multiple People Stabbed in Covent Garden as Woman Arrested

STAB PROBE Multiple People Stabbed in Covent Garden as Woman Arrested

Breaking News, UK News
Woman Dies After Emergency Services Called to Ladywell Incident

Woman Dies After Emergency Services Called to Ladywell Incident

UK News
Former Essex Police Officer Sentenced for Assaulting Paramedic

Former Essex Police Officer Sentenced for Assaulting Paramedic

UK News

POLICE PURSUIT Teenager admits dangerous driving after 140mph police pursuit in County Durham

UK News
Rapist jailed for eight years after sustained campaign of abuse and death threats

RAPIST JAILED Rapist jailed for eight years after sustained campaign of abuse and death threats

UK News
Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Stoke-on-Trent

FATAL CRASH Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News
Police release image after alleged indecency on Ferris wheel at Download Festival

SEX PROBE Police release image after alleged indecency on Ferris wheel at Download Festival

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Met Police welcomes decision not to pursue misconduct hearing against firearms officer NX121

IN THE CLEAR Met Police welcomes decision not to pursue misconduct hearing against firearms officer NX121

UK News
Met Police welcomes decision not to pursue misconduct hearing against firearms officer NX121

Met Police welcomes decision not to pursue misconduct hearing against firearms officer NX121

UK News
Two charged after police dismantle cannabis farms containing around 500 plants in Ashford

DRUGS HAUL Two charged after police dismantle cannabis farms containing around 500 plants in Ashford

UK News
Two charged after police dismantle cannabis farms containing around 500 plants in Ashford

Two charged after police dismantle cannabis farms containing around 500 plants in Ashford

UK News
Why More UK Drivers Are Looking for Value Without Compromising Safety

Why More UK Drivers Are Looking for Value Without Compromising Safety

UK News
Why More UK Drivers Are Looking for Value Without Compromising Safety

Why More UK Drivers Are Looking for Value Without Compromising Safety

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Woman jailed after ‘relentless’ campaign of coercive control against partner

PATTERN OF ABUSE Woman jailed after ‘relentless’ campaign of coercive control against partner

UK News
Woman jailed after ‘relentless’ campaign of coercive control against partner

Woman jailed after ‘relentless’ campaign of coercive control against partner

UK News
Disabled woman murdered hours after attacker freed by court, psychotic killer detained indefinitely

NEVER BE RELEASED Disabled woman murdered hours after attacker freed by court, psychotic killer detained indefinitely

UK News
Disabled woman murdered hours after attacker freed by court, psychotic killer detained indefinitely

Disabled woman murdered hours after attacker freed by court, psychotic killer detained indefinitely

UK News
E-scooter bursts into flames in Witham as firefighters issue urgent battery safety warning

BATTERY WARNING E-scooter bursts into flames in Witham as firefighters issue urgent battery safety warning

UK News
E-scooter bursts into flames in Witham as firefighters issue urgent battery safety warning

E-scooter bursts into flames in Witham as firefighters issue urgent battery safety warning

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man accused of killing British aid worker Elisabeth-Jane Ross appears in Greek court

IN COURT Man accused of killing British aid worker Elisabeth-Jane Ross appears in Greek court

UK News
Man accused of killing British aid worker Elisabeth-Jane Ross appears in Greek court

Man accused of killing British aid worker Elisabeth-Jane Ross appears in Greek court

UK News
Man jailed after attempting to murder ex-partner in front of young daughter in Edinburgh

LIFE THREATENING INJURIES Man jailed after attempting to murder ex-partner in front of young daughter in Edinburgh

UK News
Man jailed after attempting to murder ex-partner in front of young daughter in Edinburgh

Man jailed after attempting to murder ex-partner in front of young daughter in Edinburgh

UK News
Stephen Bear admits sex offender register breaches ahead of separate court sentencing

GUILTY PLEA Stephen Bear admits sex offender register breaches ahead of separate court sentencing

UK News
Stephen Bear admits sex offender register breaches ahead of separate court sentencing

Stephen Bear admits sex offender register breaches ahead of separate court sentencing

UK News
Watch Live